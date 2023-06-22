Siam Piwat Group wins 3 Retail Asia Awards 2023, reinforcing its leadership in global landmark development

Starting with the Mall of the Year Award, Siam Paragon was recognized as Thailand’s leading shopping center that always sets new industry standards. The second one is the Marketing Initiative of the Year Award given to ONESIAM Siam Smiley Campaign, the phenomenon of happiness during the festive year-end season, followed by Customer Service Initiative of the Year Award given to the Luxury Chat and Shop service. These all together reflect Siam Piwat’s leadership in shaping a world-class and globally-admired destination and how it never ceases to forge ahead and inspire to dimensionally fulfill lifestyle needs of the future.

Mrs. Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President, Division Head - Shopping Center Business, Siam Piwat Group said: “I feel truly honored for and so proud of the three awards Siam Piwat Group has received from Retail Asia Awards 2023, held by Retail Asia, Asia’s leading retail business media. This serves as a testament to our commitment to creativity and cutting-edge innovations to upgrade shopping centers under the roof of the Siam Piwat Group into a must-visit destination for both Thai and international shoppers and a world-class platform where experts of various fields join forces with renowned international brands and Thai entrepreneurs to co-create first-ever experiences that go beyond expectations. This enables Siam Piwat gain the global recognition, alongside our outstanding marketing campaign and customized service for luxury consumers.”