Introducing “GQ Easy: AI version”, odor-free clothes for the rainy season

GQ Easy’s latest advertising movie has been created by artificial intelligence (AI) under the concept of “Quick dry, odor-free, no need for sunlight”. It simulates the life of working people who have to do laundry at night and dry their clothes in a limited space on a condo’s balcony. Thailand’s warm and humid weather also contributes to the clothes odor problem among commuters.

With antibacterial technology that reduces odor from humidity and sweat, GQ Easy T-shirt offers a new grey colour for admirers of minimal style, suitable for both men and women. This breathable, odor-free, easy to dry shirt costs only 199 baht apiece.

GQ Easy also includes antibacterial technology in other clothing items including underwear, socks, and anti-UV balaclavas for odor-free experience from head to toe. Available at all branches of 7-11 convenience stores.

Shop online at All Online https://gqsize.link/Allonline_GQ and ShopAt24 https://gqsize.link/KALpoS

*AI-generated images may differ from actual products.

*Images used for advertising purposes only.

Follow the latest updates at:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GQApparel

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gqapparel_official/?hl=en

Twitter https://twitter.com/gq_apparel

