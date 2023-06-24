Introducing “GQ Easy: AI version”, odor-free clothes for the rainy season
GQ Easy continues its leadership in innovative clothing technology by fixing the odor problem caused by the lack of sunlight during the rainy season.
GQ Easy’s latest advertising movie has been created by artificial intelligence (AI) under the concept of “Quick dry, odor-free, no need for sunlight”. It simulates the life of working people who have to do laundry at night and dry their clothes in a limited space on a condo’s balcony. Thailand’s warm and humid weather also contributes to the clothes odor problem among commuters.
With antibacterial technology that reduces odor from humidity and sweat, GQ Easy T-shirt offers a new grey colour for admirers of minimal style, suitable for both men and women. This breathable, odor-free, easy to dry shirt costs only 199 baht apiece.
GQ Easy also includes antibacterial technology in other clothing items including underwear, socks, and anti-UV balaclavas for odor-free experience from head to toe. Available at all branches of 7-11 convenience stores.
