Adidas and Manchester United launch new 2023/24 season home kit

Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas Football said: “The undying support and connection that Manchester United fans have with their club and city is unique, and for this season’s iteration of the home jersey, we’ve drawn inspiration from just that by celebrating the city’s industrial heritage. The red rose is a symbol that evokes a great sense of pride in the people of Manchester, with the club inextricably linked to its rich history.

The design really does champion the people and city that make Manchester United what it is today – and we can’t wait to see fans and players united as one wearing the jersey, in what is set to be an important season for the club.”

The on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. The replica version of the kit features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep players feeling dry.

The bold striking new pattern sits on a primarily red block design with the club crest and adidas logo featuring on the chest in white. Completing the design is a striped flat knit crew neck collar, which sports the red, white, and black club colours.

Engineered to support players in their performance, while celebrating the past and looking towards the future, this jersey is made with 100% recycled materials, representing just one of adidas’ solutions to help end plastic waste.