Adidas and Manchester United launch new 2023/24 season home kit
Herzogenaurach, 27th June 2023 – Today, adidas unveil the new Manchester United home jersey for the 2023/24 season, inspired by the industrial heritage of Manchester.
Embodying the spirit of Manchester, the new-look kit features a design that features the iconic red rose in a geometric pattern, inspired by the bridge between Manchester and Salford that was built during the industrial revolution.
The bridge over the river Irwell is an enduring symbol of the deep connection Mancunians have with the city’s industrial legacy. It is widely considered as a mark of Manchester’s strength and how, like the industrial revolution, the city influenced the wider world.
This new kit taps into the cultural identity of the city – and its rich heritage – whilst also encapsulating the fans' undying commitment and love for the club. It is a statement in the club's timeless belief to succeed, forever and ever.
Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas Football said: “The undying support and connection that Manchester United fans have with their club and city is unique, and for this season’s iteration of the home jersey, we’ve drawn inspiration from just that by celebrating the city’s industrial heritage. The red rose is a symbol that evokes a great sense of pride in the people of Manchester, with the club inextricably linked to its rich history.
The design really does champion the people and city that make Manchester United what it is today – and we can’t wait to see fans and players united as one wearing the jersey, in what is set to be an important season for the club.”
The on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. The replica version of the kit features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep players feeling dry.
The bold striking new pattern sits on a primarily red block design with the club crest and adidas logo featuring on the chest in white. Completing the design is a striped flat knit crew neck collar, which sports the red, white, and black club colours.
Engineered to support players in their performance, while celebrating the past and looking towards the future, this jersey is made with 100% recycled materials, representing just one of adidas’ solutions to help end plastic waste.
The jersey both Authentic and Replica versions will be available to purchase for 4,600 THB and 2,900 THB (respectively) with other apparels from today at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, and Ari Football. And for Supersports and other leading participating stores on July 11th, 2023.
For more information, please visit Instagram @adidasThailand, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH or follow Hashtag #MUFC #ManUtd #adidasfootball #adidasThailand.