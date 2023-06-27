Siam Paragon commemorates 136 years of Thai-Japanese relations with first Sumo Experience in Thailand

In addition, the celebration promises a rich array of Japanese cultural essences amidst the enchanting atmosphere of the summer festival featuring taiko drum performance, and the enchanting Japanese fan dance and Yosakoi dance by the Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in various free workshops including the art of origami paper folding and the practice of creating clay Daruma dolls.

Featured also will be delectable arrays of Japanese snacks and sweets as well as exquisite souvenirs from Japan. For travel enthusiasts, enticing promotions of cultural "Trip to Japan" packages from Japan Airline awaits. A group of passionate young generation Thai artists call SalaArte is also creating exclusive collections of handcrafted gashapon art toy in sumo and shonen (boy’s comics) themes, both inspired by Thai and Japanese culture.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said, “Siam Paragon takes great pride in organizing the event 'Siam Paragon the Wondrous Japan Heritage,' to commemorate this significant occasion of 136 year of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan that holds deep significance for both countries. As a renowned global destination among both Thai residents and tourists from around the world, Siam Paragon proudly stands as the top-of-mind destination. We also serve as a global stage, offering an unparalleled world-class experience. We consider it a great honor to represent Thailand in promoting multi-dimensional Japanese traditions, especially this extraordinary sumo performance. For the first time in Thailand, this is a rare opportunity to witness this sumo spectacle up close. This particular event will also offer a remarkable experience encompassing a wide array of Japanese arts and cultures, which will foster a broader appreciation of Japanese heritage and further strengthen the bond between Thailand and Japan.”

Be a part of the 136th anniversary of Thai-Japanese relations at "Siam Paragon The Wondrous Japan Heritage" From 6-9 July 2023 at Parc Paragon. Admission is free.

The performance of Sumo, Taiko drum, and Japanese traditional dances features two shows per day, 90 minutes each at 14.00 hrs. and 17,00 hrs. Origami workshop opens at 13.00 - 14.00 hrs. and Daruma doll workshop is scheduled from 14.00 – 15.00 hrs. For more information, please call 02-610-8000 or follow Facebook: Siam Paragon.

#SiamParagon #SiamParagontheWondrousJapanHeritage