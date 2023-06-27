Siam Paragon commemorates 136 years of Thai-Japanese relations with first Sumo Experience in Thailand
Experience Thailand's first Sumo performance and enjoy Japanese cultural performances and workshop, 6-9 July 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon
To commemorate the long-standing 136-year of diplomatic relation between Thailand and Japan, Siam Paragon in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, Sumo Experience - a stable dedicated to preserving and promoting sumo culture and the national airline of Japan Japan Airlines, are hosting “Siam Paragon the Wonderous Heritage of Japan.” From July 6 – 9, 2023, Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon will be offering a remarkable Sumo experience for the first time in Thailand. This event extends a warm invitation to the public, offering free admission to experience the Japan's national sport with a heritage spanning over 2,000 years. This event amplifies Siam Paragon as the global destination, the top-of-mind destinations for Thais and visitors from around the globe. Siam Paragon also serves as a global stage offering extraordinary experiences.
The pinnacle of the event is sumo wrestling performance, marking the first-ever showcase of this ancient sport in Thailand. Leading the captivating spectacle will be former professional sumo wrestlers including Jokoryu who achieved the prestigious "Komusubi" which is an impressive 4th position out of total of 10 in top professional sumo ranking called “Makuuchi". Joining also are “Makushita” ranking wrestlers including Bungo Nishiki, Kumako and Kotootori. Indeed, sumo wrestlers hold a significant role as prestigious cultural ambassadors, carrying the spirit of this revered national sport to audiences worldwide. Sumo is Japan’s national sport and continues to enjoy popularity to this day. Every year, over 800,000 Japanese citizens and tourists from around the globe eagerly participate in the six annual sumo tournaments. Furthermore, countless viewers in Japan and worldwide tune in to watch the thrilling sumo matches broadcast live on NHK, the national TV station.
In addition, the celebration promises a rich array of Japanese cultural essences amidst the enchanting atmosphere of the summer festival featuring taiko drum performance, and the enchanting Japanese fan dance and Yosakoi dance by the Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in various free workshops including the art of origami paper folding and the practice of creating clay Daruma dolls.
Featured also will be delectable arrays of Japanese snacks and sweets as well as exquisite souvenirs from Japan. For travel enthusiasts, enticing promotions of cultural "Trip to Japan" packages from Japan Airline awaits. A group of passionate young generation Thai artists call SalaArte is also creating exclusive collections of handcrafted gashapon art toy in sumo and shonen (boy’s comics) themes, both inspired by Thai and Japanese culture.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said, “Siam Paragon takes great pride in organizing the event 'Siam Paragon the Wondrous Japan Heritage,' to commemorate this significant occasion of 136 year of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan that holds deep significance for both countries. As a renowned global destination among both Thai residents and tourists from around the world, Siam Paragon proudly stands as the top-of-mind destination. We also serve as a global stage, offering an unparalleled world-class experience. We consider it a great honor to represent Thailand in promoting multi-dimensional Japanese traditions, especially this extraordinary sumo performance. For the first time in Thailand, this is a rare opportunity to witness this sumo spectacle up close. This particular event will also offer a remarkable experience encompassing a wide array of Japanese arts and cultures, which will foster a broader appreciation of Japanese heritage and further strengthen the bond between Thailand and Japan.”
Be a part of the 136th anniversary of Thai-Japanese relations at "Siam Paragon The Wondrous Japan Heritage" From 6-9 July 2023 at Parc Paragon. Admission is free.
The performance of Sumo, Taiko drum, and Japanese traditional dances features two shows per day, 90 minutes each at 14.00 hrs. and 17,00 hrs. Origami workshop opens at 13.00 - 14.00 hrs. and Daruma doll workshop is scheduled from 14.00 – 15.00 hrs. For more information, please call 02-610-8000 or follow Facebook: Siam Paragon.
