"DigiLink Thailand" partners with 2 Chinese giant apps "XiaoHongShu – Douyin," opening a shortcut for Thai businesses to enter the land of the dragon

2. Red Little Book, or XiaoHongShu (Xiao Hong Shu), is a very popular app among Chinese people. Currently, there are more than 200 million daily active users, and with the highlight on traveling community, it reached 500 million downloads in the App Store and Google Play in August 2022.

The app is extremely popular in China for KOC influencers to share and recommend places to visit, things to buy, local life, planning, traveling, reviewing. Thailand is one of the destinations that Chinese want to visit.

"DigiLink Thailand Company Limited" is the first and only company in Thailand that achieved official partnership from XiaoHongShu, part of only 8 official partners in the world. This is an opportunity for large enterprise entrepreneurs and Thai SMEs to reach Chinese consumers by presenting various products via the app “XiaoHongShu”.

DigiLink Thailand is glad to assist Thai business with the following services.

1. Opening Official Account and Verify Account

2. Account Management takes care of the account to provide customers with content that understands Thai products and understands China's behavior in consuming content and choosing to buy.

3. KOL selections, which will be a celebrity group with large followers, and the KOC, a true consumer, endorsed by XiaoHongShu.

4. Media to promote, powerful media tools to make content posting far and reach more target groups in all forms within the app and further linking with other apps.



In addition, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is also an official partner of "WeChat" and Weixin. WeChat is the largest app in China, with more than 1.3 billion users. It is considered the main platform. just like LINE and Facebook in Thailand. Most recently, we have also provided "WeChat+" service, combining WeChat + UnionPay to reach target groups that use credit cards to bring data to reach more target groups.

“Today, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is ready to serve Thai entrepreneurs, including large organizations, and SME who want to expand the market to Chinese consumers with integrated social media, including choosing the right content Through a platform that meets the target group Choosing a KOL or KOC that allows brands to be recognized and generate sales, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is like a shortcut for Thai businesses to success. Without having to start from scratch.”

However, the group of customers that DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. sees has potential. Chinese consumers prefer it. And able to market on social media. China's leading media players include tourist & hospitality, real estate, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), and fashion & retail. This year, it is expected that Thai entrepreneurs will be interested in participating in marketing on lots of Chinese social media. As a result, the revenue of the company had reached approximately 200 million baht already.



Contact us [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/DigiLinkThailand

Line Offcial: @DigiLinkThailand

#DigiLinkThailand #ดิจิลิ้งก์ประเทศไทย #XiaoHongShu #Douyin #WeChat