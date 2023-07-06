"DigiLink Thailand" partners with 2 Chinese giant apps "XiaoHongShu – Douyin," opening a shortcut for Thai businesses to enter the land of the dragon
"DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd." comeback, grabbing Official Partners "XiaoHongShu – Douyin," the sole Official Partner of two giant apps in the land of dragons. Ready to open the switch for Thai businesses to penetrate the Chinese market. DigiLink Thailand penetrates every tier of consumers in China through integrated social media. Suggesting Thai capital to accelerate brand building. To grab high Chinese purchasing power through shopping and traveling in Thailand.
Ms. Panawika Limpaphan, Chief Executive Officer of DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. (DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd.) revealed, the company’s successful digital services for Thai entrepreneurs who want to expand the market in China. The full-service includes communication planning on the social media world, content determination, media selection, determining promotions, payments, choosing KOL and KOC, etc. After the COVID-19 situation unravelled and the world recovered, businesses can move forward again. Therefore, it is an opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs, both large corporations and SMEs, to enter the Chinese market.
DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. has recently been appointed as an official partner of 2 significant apps.
1. Douyin (Douyin) is the main app Chinese which people use to connect to the video world. Whether it's a matter of travel, buying things, or reviewing from watching clips. (In the country, there will be a familiar app called TikTok, but in all of mainland China it will be known as Douyin, with the same usage but clearly separate servers for China) which currently has a total of 600 million daily active users. For tourism, Douyin has a strategy of "WALK, RUN, FLY" to help increase awareness for users who watch more videos to create content and live streaming.
"DigiLink Thailand Company Limited" is the first and only official partner in Thailand, the part of only four official partners worldwide. Therefore, it is an opportunity for large enterprise entrepreneurs. And Thai SMEs will reach Chinese consumers by presenting various products.
Through the official partnership with "Douyin", DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is in charge of providing exclusive services.
1. Opening Official Account and Verify Account.
2. Account Management, taking care of the accounts to provide customers with contents that understand Thai products and understand China's behavior in consuming content and choosing products.
3. KOL selections, which will be part of popular group with a large following. Also, the company provides selection of KOC (Key Opinion Consumer) which are true consumers, certified by Douyin.
4. Media to Promote, media power to make content posting reach more target groups in all forms within the app and further linking with other apps.
2. Red Little Book, or XiaoHongShu (Xiao Hong Shu), is a very popular app among Chinese people. Currently, there are more than 200 million daily active users, and with the highlight on traveling community, it reached 500 million downloads in the App Store and Google Play in August 2022.
The app is extremely popular in China for KOC influencers to share and recommend places to visit, things to buy, local life, planning, traveling, reviewing. Thailand is one of the destinations that Chinese want to visit.
"DigiLink Thailand Company Limited" is the first and only company in Thailand that achieved official partnership from XiaoHongShu, part of only 8 official partners in the world. This is an opportunity for large enterprise entrepreneurs and Thai SMEs to reach Chinese consumers by presenting various products via the app “XiaoHongShu”.
DigiLink Thailand is glad to assist Thai business with the following services.
1. Opening Official Account and Verify Account
2. Account Management takes care of the account to provide customers with content that understands Thai products and understands China's behavior in consuming content and choosing to buy.
3. KOL selections, which will be a celebrity group with large followers, and the KOC, a true consumer, endorsed by XiaoHongShu.
4. Media to promote, powerful media tools to make content posting far and reach more target groups in all forms within the app and further linking with other apps.
In addition, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is also an official partner of "WeChat" and Weixin. WeChat is the largest app in China, with more than 1.3 billion users. It is considered the main platform. just like LINE and Facebook in Thailand. Most recently, we have also provided "WeChat+" service, combining WeChat + UnionPay to reach target groups that use credit cards to bring data to reach more target groups.
“Today, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is ready to serve Thai entrepreneurs, including large organizations, and SME who want to expand the market to Chinese consumers with integrated social media, including choosing the right content Through a platform that meets the target group Choosing a KOL or KOC that allows brands to be recognized and generate sales, DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. is like a shortcut for Thai businesses to success. Without having to start from scratch.”
However, the group of customers that DigiLink Thailand Co., Ltd. sees has potential. Chinese consumers prefer it. And able to market on social media. China's leading media players include tourist & hospitality, real estate, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), and fashion & retail. This year, it is expected that Thai entrepreneurs will be interested in participating in marketing on lots of Chinese social media. As a result, the revenue of the company had reached approximately 200 million baht already.
