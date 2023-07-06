Varana Hotel Krabi opens to welcome everyone seeking a wellcation experience
The new environmentally friendly and sustainable hotel offers minimalist luxury rooms, 5 restaurants, a sports complex, and wellness leisure facilities including an Olympic-size swimming pool, spa and onsen.
Krabi - July 2023: Varana Hotel Krabi is a new environmentally friendly and sustainable hotel that has opened its doors to welcome guests from around the world who seek a holiday destination to rebalance themselves with an unforgettable wellness experience.
A sister hotel of the famous Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort, Varana Hotel Krabi opened its first phase in April this year, offering rooms and facilities under the concept of minimalist luxury. All guestrooms, offering a choice of ocean, mountain, pool, and garden rooms, have the cool clean lines of a minimalist design and use the ﬁnest furniture and accessories made from sustainable quality materials.
Set on a hillside in a 20-rai (32,000 sqm) estate, next to the ocean at Tubkaak Bay, Varana is a destination resort for a complete wellcation experience. There are four swimming pools. It is the first hotel in Krabi to have an Olympic-size swimming pool, at 7 x 50 metres, plus a Classic pool for enjoyment, and a Kids’ pool for families with children. NAAM Wellness Pool opens up new opportunities for health and exercise by using the power of water, with a 10-step DIY aqua therapy programme.
The sustainable tourism concept extends to the quality of food options. The hotel offers nutritious meals made with a high quantity of locally sourced ingredients, and fruits and vegetables sourced only from organic farms to ensure that they are chemical-free.
XIN is the ﬁrst and only fine-dining Chinese restaurant in Krabi. NOOK, offers all-day dining with Thai and Western cuisines, hand-pressed coffee, and freshly made pastries and ice cream, while SIP is a tropical oasis pool bar, serving snacks and tiki inspired cocktails and drinks.
Within the 4th quarter of this year, Varana will increase the total number of guestrooms to 141, set in six low-rise buildings. A Spanish tapas bar named SALA will open as an open-air bar serving freshly made Spanish tapas, chargrilled small bites, hand-cut Iberico jamon, and sangria with organic wine. Also to open will be a beach club house named HUT, set directly on the beach and serving artisanal coffee, locally inspired cocktails, wood-ﬁred pizza, and fresh seafood.
Varana Hotel Krabi is 45 minutes from Krabi International Airport, with a panoramic view of the islands in the Andaman Sea, and an unobstructed view of Hang Nak Hill, one of the most popular destinations in Krabi Province.
The hotel is delighted to offer promotional rates with the following options:
1. Room & Breakfast with Free 60-Minute Onsen Access:
Prices start at THB 5,300 per night. This package includes comfortable accommodation, daily breakfast, and complimentary access to the onsen for 60 minutes.
2. A 2-Night Stay Package:
Prices start at THB 16,380 per package. In addition, guests can choose from two special privileges, including:
- One-time dinner with a Chinese set menu at the XIN Restaurant
- A half-day longtail boat trip to Koh Hong
- Private round-trip transfers from/to Krabi Airport
- A 60-minute spa massage and a 60-minute onsen experience at FAA Spa
For more information and reservations, please contact the Reservation Bangkok Office at 02-821-6362 or via email at [email protected]