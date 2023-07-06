Varana Hotel Krabi opens to welcome everyone seeking a wellcation experience

Krabi - July 2023: Varana Hotel Krabi is a new environmentally friendly and sustainable hotel that has opened its doors to welcome guests from around the world who seek a holiday destination to rebalance themselves with an unforgettable wellness experience.

A sister hotel of the famous Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort, Varana Hotel Krabi opened its first phase in April this year, offering rooms and facilities under the concept of minimalist luxury. All guestrooms, offering a choice of ocean, mountain, pool, and garden rooms, have the cool clean lines of a minimalist design and use the ﬁnest furniture and accessories made from sustainable quality materials.

Set on a hillside in a 20-rai (32,000 sqm) estate, next to the ocean at Tubkaak Bay, Varana is a destination resort for a complete wellcation experience. There are four swimming pools. It is the first hotel in Krabi to have an Olympic-size swimming pool, at 7 x 50 metres, plus a Classic pool for enjoyment, and a Kids’ pool for families with children. NAAM Wellness Pool opens up new opportunities for health and exercise by using the power of water, with a 10-step DIY aqua therapy programme.

The sustainable tourism concept extends to the quality of food options. The hotel offers nutritious meals made with a high quantity of locally sourced ingredients, and fruits and vegetables sourced only from organic farms to ensure that they are chemical-free.

XIN is the ﬁrst and only fine-dining Chinese restaurant in Krabi. NOOK, offers all-day dining with Thai and Western cuisines, hand-pressed coffee, and freshly made pastries and ice cream, while SIP is a tropical oasis pool bar, serving snacks and tiki inspired cocktails and drinks.