Adidas and AS Roma present the new 2023/24 home jersey
Bangkok, July 7, 2023 - adidas and AS Roma have announced the launch of AS Roma’s ‘Home’ kit for the 2023/24 season through a video marking the return of the ‘wolves’ – the Capitoline club’s symbol – to the city.
Starting July 1, 2023, adidas is AS Roma’s official partner, suppling the clothing equipment for all Giallorossi teams (men’s, women’s, youth and eSports).
Nick Craggs, adidas Global Football General Manager, remarked: “AS Roma is a club with a long tradition, distinguished by an iconic culture that has captivated generations of fans. We are excited to partner with the club and its fans to write together a new chapter in their history, creating kits that will define an era.”
Michael Wandell, Chief Commercial and Brand Officer of AS Roma, commented: “As a Club, we are constantly working to find the right balance between the old and the new, the ancient and the modern. The return of our partnership with adidas and the launch of this kit allow us to look back and honor the greatest champions in our club’s history, in a style that simultaneously conveys our ambitions for the future.”
After 30 years, the three adidas stripes return to the AS Roma jersey in a design that takes inspiration from the 1990s and specifically the 1992/93 season.
Minimalist and classic, AS Roma’s ‘Home’ jersey for the 2023/24 season celebrates the club’s traditional colors in a timeless version, featuring a base in the classic red color enhanced with yellow details, along with the return on the left chest of the ‘wolf cub’ designed in 1978 by designer Piero Gratton, a distinctive and iconic element in the club’s history, while the adidas logo stands out on the opposite side. The neckline has a ribbed V-shape with a yellow trim on a red background. The three adidas stripes descend from the shoulders and are echoed on the shorts. The jersey is made with a swallow-tail hem and finished with a detail on the back of the neck that takes inspiration from the Club’s fans, celebrating one of the most iconic expressions of AS Roma supporters: “Daje Roma Daje” (Come on Rome, come on!).
The home kit is completed by red shorts with a yellow trim, in keeping with the club’s tradition.
The kits are created using the best adidas innovations, in particular materials that allow athletes to feel comfortable thanks to AEROREADY technology, which uses absorbent and breathable materials to keep the body dry. The jerseys are made from 100% recycled materials.
That collection including authentic, replica jerseys, and shorts will be available from today for 4,600 THB, 2,900 THB, and 1,700 THB (respectively) at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, Ari Football, Supersports and other leading participating stores.
The new collaboration between adidas and the ‘Giallorossi’ conveys the message of ‘eternal future’, bringing together past, present and future through an exciting Launch Film. In the video presenting the campaign, a group of ‘Giallorossi’ fans traverse the Eternal City at night, from the ruins of Trajan’s Market to the Aventine Hill, where they reach a dawn-lit terrace, joining the AS Roma players to move together towards the future.
The video features some of the club’s best-known players, such as Paulo Dybala and the captains of the men’s team Lorenzo Pellegrini and women’s team Elisa Bartoli, as well as Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Valentina Giacinti and Elena Linari.
The campaign, promoted on the main social media and digital platforms, was produced through a close collaboration between adidas and AS Roma.
For more information, please visit Instagram @adidasThailand, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH or follow Hashtag #adidasfootball #adidasThailand.