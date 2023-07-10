Adidas and AS Roma present the new 2023/24 home jersey

Starting July 1, 2023, adidas is AS Roma’s official partner, suppling the clothing equipment for all Giallorossi teams (men’s, women’s, youth and eSports).

Nick Craggs, adidas Global Football General Manager, remarked: “AS Roma is a club with a long tradition, distinguished by an iconic culture that has captivated generations of fans. We are excited to partner with the club and its fans to write together a new chapter in their history, creating kits that will define an era.”

Michael Wandell, Chief Commercial and Brand Officer of AS Roma, commented: “As a Club, we are constantly working to find the right balance between the old and the new, the ancient and the modern. The return of our partnership with adidas and the launch of this kit allow us to look back and honor the greatest champions in our club’s history, in a style that simultaneously conveys our ambitions for the future.”