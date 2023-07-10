ViMUT hospital opens Endoscopy & GI Motility Unit, elevating standards in comprehensive and accurate treatment for complex diseases
The hospital has partnered with renowned medical teams and embraced cutting-edge medical technologies to extend care to a larger population affected by these complex diseases, given their high mortality rates.
ViMUT Hospital further solidifies its position as Thailand's Trusted Healthcare Platform provider with the launch of the Endoscopy & GI Motility Unit. The unit aims to streamline the treatment of patients suffering from complex diseases, ensuring precise and effective care. The hospital employs three key strategies to achieve this objective. Firstly, ViMUT Hospital strongly emphasizes enhancing comprehensive treatment by assembling a team of experienced medical professionals. Secondly, it leverages state-of-the-art innovations to facilitate accurate diagnoses and highly effective treatments. Lastly, it offers comprehensive services both within the hospital and through online platforms, expanding its healthcare system to cover disease prevention, diagnosis, follow-up, result reporting, and timely treatment, aligning with modern lifestyle needs. The hospital is committed to serving both Thai and international patients under the slogan “The Care Beyond Words”. The hospital is ready to become a medical facility with a wide range of specialized centers staffed by expert specialists who provide accurate diagnoses and treatment following international standards. This endeavor aligns with its vision of promoting the well-being of the Thai population through holistic care, covering prevention to effective treatment. By doing so, ViMUT Hospital aims to reduce the prevalence of complex diseases and associated mortality rates in Thai society.
Dr. Somboon Tosborvorn, Director of Vimut Hospital, said, "We have observed a concerning rise in the severity of GI and liver diseases at ViMUT Hospital, largely influenced by various risk factors such as lifestyle behaviors, environmental factors, and genetics. Recognizing the urgency to address this issue, we have recently inaugurated the Endoscopy and GI Motility Unit. This initiative aligns with our vision of harnessing the expertise of our medical personnel and integrating innovative technologies, while maintaining reasonable service rates. We aim to enhance accessibility to internationally recognized healthcare services for a broader population, ensuring convenience and seamless experiences through both in-hospital services and the "ViMUT App". This comprehensive approach signifies our unwavering dedication to delivering "A Higher Level of Exceptional Care" to our patients.
The advanced technology employed within this unit enables the accurate diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal and liver conditions prevalent among many Thai individuals. These include gastroesophageal reflux disease, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, fecal incontinence, dysphagia, gastritis, gallstones, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, as well as gastric, liver, and colon cancer. Our commitment is to advance the health of the Thai population by facilitating prompt disease detection through accurate diagnoses and targeted treatments. By doing so, we aim to expedite patients' recovery and enable them to resume their normal lives swiftly.”
Dr. Somboon Tosborvorn added, "The GI and Liver Center at ViMUT Hospital stands out for its exceptional proficiency in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and liver conditions by pinpointing the underlying causes. Based on that, our team of experienced specialists who specialize in managing complex gastrointestinal and liver conditions provide comprehensive treatment. ViMUT Hospital boasts dedicated teams at each center, ensuring seamless coordination for holistic patient care and facilitating smooth transitions in treatment across all centers. These capabilities allow the hospital to effectively address a wide range of complex gastrointestinal disorders.”
Dr. Kulthep Rattanakovit, Gastroenterology, Neurogastroenterology and Motility, and a half Director of Gastroenterology and Liver department ViMUT Hospital, said, “GI and Liver diseases are a hidden threat that can unknowingly affect anyone. If left untreated, conditions like heartburn, dysphagia, abdominal pain, bloating, indigestion, and irregular bowel movements can become chronic and lead to complications or even life-threatening situations. Delayed diagnosis may result in advanced stages of the disease, further worsening complications. Receiving accurate and timely treatment ensures safety. ViMUT Hospital's medical team follows comprehensive guidelines to provide effective care for individuals and their families. We prioritize thorough and precise examinations while incorporating advanced treatment technologies. Specialized medical equipment and procedures, such as Anorectal Manometry and Biofeedback Therapy, are employed to assist patients experiencing constipation or fecal incontinence. Esophageal Manometry is conducted for individuals with dysphagia and chest pain unrelated to heart conditions or as a precursor to esophageal sphincter surgery.
PH monitoring is provided to patients who show no improvement with medication or have unclear symptoms. Gastrointestinal endoscopy and Colonic Transit Study are performed for individuals suspected of having slow bowel movements. Additionally, the hospital offers Fibro Scan and gastrointestinal cancer screening. Colon cancer has become the second most common cancer in females and the third most common in males in Thailand, with a continuous upward trend. Consequently, screening for colon cancer plays a crucial role in prevention and early detection for timely treatment.”
ViMUT Hospital is striving to establish itself as the preferred choice for patients with complex diseases, aiming to address the gap in access to medical services for the Thai population. Additionally, the hospital has expressed its intention to expand its services to attract more foreign customers. Dr. Somboon Tosaboworn, Director of ViMUT Hospital, stated, "We have plans to reach out to foreign customers in the future. We already serve customers from various countries, including Cambodia, Myanmar, China, India, and others, in addition to foreigners residing and working in Thailand who receive care at our GI and liver center. The number of foreign customers has increased by 20% compared to the previous year. With the introduction of the endoscopy and GI motility unit, we anticipate even higher patient traffic at the hospital. Our primary focus is on enhancing treatment efficiency, minimizing losses, and improving the overall quality of life for individuals in society."
