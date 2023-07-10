ViMUT hospital opens Endoscopy & GI Motility Unit, elevating standards in comprehensive and accurate treatment for complex diseases

The advanced technology employed within this unit enables the accurate diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal and liver conditions prevalent among many Thai individuals. These include gastroesophageal reflux disease, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, fecal incontinence, dysphagia, gastritis, gallstones, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, as well as gastric, liver, and colon cancer. Our commitment is to advance the health of the Thai population by facilitating prompt disease detection through accurate diagnoses and targeted treatments. By doing so, we aim to expedite patients' recovery and enable them to resume their normal lives swiftly.”

Dr. Somboon Tosborvorn added, "The GI and Liver Center at ViMUT Hospital stands out for its exceptional proficiency in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and liver conditions by pinpointing the underlying causes. Based on that, our team of experienced specialists who specialize in managing complex gastrointestinal and liver conditions provide comprehensive treatment. ViMUT Hospital boasts dedicated teams at each center, ensuring seamless coordination for holistic patient care and facilitating smooth transitions in treatment across all centers. These capabilities allow the hospital to effectively address a wide range of complex gastrointestinal disorders.”

Dr. Kulthep Rattanakovit, Gastroenterology, Neurogastroenterology and Motility, and a half Director of Gastroenterology and Liver department ViMUT Hospital, said, “GI and Liver diseases are a hidden threat that can unknowingly affect anyone. If left untreated, conditions like heartburn, dysphagia, abdominal pain, bloating, indigestion, and irregular bowel movements can become chronic and lead to complications or even life-threatening situations. Delayed diagnosis may result in advanced stages of the disease, further worsening complications. Receiving accurate and timely treatment ensures safety. ViMUT Hospital's medical team follows comprehensive guidelines to provide effective care for individuals and their families. We prioritize thorough and precise examinations while incorporating advanced treatment technologies. Specialized medical equipment and procedures, such as Anorectal Manometry and Biofeedback Therapy, are employed to assist patients experiencing constipation or fecal incontinence. Esophageal Manometry is conducted for individuals with dysphagia and chest pain unrelated to heart conditions or as a precursor to esophageal sphincter surgery.

PH monitoring is provided to patients who show no improvement with medication or have unclear symptoms. Gastrointestinal endoscopy and Colonic Transit Study are performed for individuals suspected of having slow bowel movements. Additionally, the hospital offers Fibro Scan and gastrointestinal cancer screening. Colon cancer has become the second most common cancer in females and the third most common in males in Thailand, with a continuous upward trend. Consequently, screening for colon cancer plays a crucial role in prevention and early detection for timely treatment.”

ViMUT Hospital is striving to establish itself as the preferred choice for patients with complex diseases, aiming to address the gap in access to medical services for the Thai population. Additionally, the hospital has expressed its intention to expand its services to attract more foreign customers. Dr. Somboon Tosaboworn, Director of ViMUT Hospital, stated, "We have plans to reach out to foreign customers in the future. We already serve customers from various countries, including Cambodia, Myanmar, China, India, and others, in addition to foreigners residing and working in Thailand who receive care at our GI and liver center. The number of foreign customers has increased by 20% compared to the previous year. With the introduction of the endoscopy and GI motility unit, we anticipate even higher patient traffic at the hospital. Our primary focus is on enhancing treatment efficiency, minimizing losses, and improving the overall quality of life for individuals in society."

For those interested in services at ViMUT’s Endoscopy and GI Motility Unit, please visit the 5th Floor, ViMUT Hospital, or make an appointment by calling 02 079 0054 (8.00 – 20.00 hrs). Check out ViMUT’s latest updates and promotions at vimut.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/vimuthospital; Instagram: vimut_hospital, LINE: @vimuthospital, TikTok: @vimuthospital, YouTube: youtube.com/c/ViMUTHospital

