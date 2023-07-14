Centara continues its commitment to customer experience with direct booking incentives

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is enhancing its growing roster of guest privileges with exciting new direct booking benefits. In addition to its exceptional customer care, signature hospitality, and warm family values, Centara is also offering travellers a 10% discount on food & beverage during stays at all properties, early check-in or late check-out, and guaranteed best offers in the market, exclusively for bookings made online at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/.

As part of Centara’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service and personalised travel experiences, guests who book directly via the hotel group’s online will not only receive the best price guarantee for stays at Centara hotels and resorts around the world, they will also have comfort and confidence knowing they can speak with the Centara team to amend their reservation at any time. This latest announcement also provides travellers with exclusive discounts on drinks and dining at world-class restaurants and bars, and a luxurious choice between early check-in or late check-out, subject to room availability upon arrival.