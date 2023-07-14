Centara continues its commitment to customer experience with direct booking incentives
Personalised travel and enhanced guest benefits remain top priorities for hotel group
Centara Hotels & Resorts, is enhancing its growing roster of guest privileges with exciting new direct booking benefits. In addition to its exceptional customer care, signature hospitality, and warm family values, Centara is also offering travellers a 10% discount on food & beverage during stays at all properties, early check-in or late check-out, and guaranteed best offers in the market, exclusively for bookings made online at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/.
As part of Centara’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service and personalised travel experiences, guests who book directly via the hotel group’s online will not only receive the best price guarantee for stays at Centara hotels and resorts around the world, they will also have comfort and confidence knowing they can speak with the Centara team to amend their reservation at any time. This latest announcement also provides travellers with exclusive discounts on drinks and dining at world-class restaurants and bars, and a luxurious choice between early check-in or late check-out, subject to room availability upon arrival.
“At Centara, we strive to deliver the best possible experience for our guests and are delighted to announce these exciting new additions to our growing roster of privileges. Our commitment to excellence shines through every step of the customer journey, as highlighted by the exclusive perks, personalised service and guaranteed best available rates when booking direct at centarahotelsresorts.com,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.
CentaraThe1 loyalty members can save even more with access to the lowest members-only rates and benefits. Sign up is free at Centara1Card.com and members will have the opportunity to immediately start earning points to redeem for complimentary nights, room upgrades, shopping vouchers and more.
For more information on the benefits of direct booking via centarahotelsresorts.com, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/book-direct-benefits