She Zhijiang proves dedication to charity amidst challenging times
In light of recent charges brought against She Zhijiang by the Chinese government, he wishes to shed light on his unwavering dedication to charitable causes that have positively impacted numerous lives in Myanmar and other countries in the region. Despite the public perception generated by these allegations, Mr. Zhijiang remains committed to his philanthropic efforts.
She Zhijiang's charitable initiatives have been instrumental in addressing critical societal issues, such as poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently championed causes aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities and providing opportunities for marginalized individuals.
These donations include:
In September 2017, as a member of the 14th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference. She donated to the Myanmar government's Rakhine State refugees 20 million Myanmar Kyats.
In November 2017, he donated 20 million Myanmar Kyats to the victims of the flood in Racine State.
In December 2017, he invested 150 million Myanmar Kyats to aid in the construction of SMRU Hospital in Myanmar.
In January 2018, She donated 20 million pesos to the University of the Philippines Manila.
In January 2018, the Huaxia Charity Foundation was established and the Asia Pacific Hotel opened. Chairman She promised that guests will donate ten pesos to the Huaxia Charity Foundation for every purchase made at the Asia Pacific Hotel to help poor college students complete their studies. At the same time, 50 million pesos were raised for charity.
In January 2018, in response to the initiative of the Presidential Palace of the Philippines, he donated a special car to deliver meals to impoverished children in the Philippines.
In March 2018, She donated 20,000 baht to the construction of a pagoda in Shwe Kokko, Kayin State.
In April 2018, 200 elderly people in Shwe Kokko, Kayin State, Myanmar were selected for support to help the poor.
In June 2018, She donated 20 million Philippine peso bursaries to the Confucius Institute at Ateneo de Manila University in Philippines.
In August 2018, Sh donated 10 million Myanmar Kyats to the birthday of the elder Myaing Gyi Ngu, and also donated 600,000 Myanmar Kyats to the Myaing Gyi Ngu monk temple inscription.
In August 2018, in addition, he donated 50 million kyats to flood-stricken areas such as Hpa-an, Gogli, and Myawaddy in Kayin State.
In October 2018, he donated 50 million Myanmar Kyats to the death ceremony of the Buddhist elder Myaing Gyi Ngu in Kayin State, Myanmar.
In January 2019, She donated 200,000 Myanmar Kyats to charity activities for orphans in difficult areas of Myanmar.
In January 2019, 50 million Myanmar Kyats were donated by She to the Karen ethnic group in Myanmar for the 79th Revolution Festival.
In April 2019, 3 million baht was provided by She to the management committee of Shwe Kokko, Kayin State, Myanmar to build an office.
On April 10, 2019, She made charitable donations of daily necessities and school supplies to an orphanage.
On April 17, 2019, a charity event was held by She, with daily necessities and red envelopes for the elderly in Shwe Kokko.
On August 19, 2019, She made a donation of 40 million Myanmar Kyats was handed over to the Governor of Kayin State to aid the victims of floods in Myanmar this year.
On October 5, 2019, he made a donation of 10 million Myanmar Kyats to Shwe Kokko High School to support Saw Htoo L Mu and Saw Chit Chit, the two sons of General Saw Chit Thu and alumni of the school, to hold an International Teachers’ Day event.
On November 8, 2019, at the 72nd anniversary celebration of Ratwittaya School, a famous Chinese school in Thailand, he donated 100,000 baht to be used for the construction of the school auditorium and the popularization of Chinese culture.
In February 2020, the China Charity Foundation Myanmar Asia-Pacific City Branch was established, and more than 2 million baht and more than 300,000 yuan of donations were donated to the domestic frontline to fight against the Coronavirus disease epidemic. As chairman, She donated 100,000 RMB, 1,226 N95 masks, 200 sets of protective clothing, and 100 goggles for Hainan People's Hospital. The total amount of anti-epidemic medical supplies and freight was 568,335 baht.
Annually, She:
Funds the Philippine "Marathon" public welfare project.
Provides annual support to the Myanmar Water Festival.
On the "Respect for the Elderly Day" in Myanmar, donates rice, cooking oil and other daily necessities and distribute red envelopes to the elderly in Shwe Kokko, Kayin State.
Donates daily necessities such as rice and cooking oil, and school supplies such as school bags and school utensils to the "Canadian Tire Orphanage" in Shwe Kokko, Kayin State.
Is responsible for assisting the construction of roads for villagers in Shwe Kokko in Kayin State all the year round.
In acknowledgment of his efforts:
The Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia presented a certificate of honor to She.
In 2018, he was featured on the cover of China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneur Magazine.
She’s foundation The Asia Pacific Group has a total of more than 1,500 employees. The project has driven the overall economy of the local region and solved the employment problem of nearly 80,000 Burmese people, supporting more than 100,000 families.
It is important to emphasize that She's charitable activities and their profound impact should not be overshadowed by the recent charges leveled against him. We strongly urge the public and the media to consider the immense contributions She has made towards making the world a better place.