She Zhijiang's charitable initiatives have been instrumental in addressing critical societal issues, such as poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently championed causes aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities and providing opportunities for marginalized individuals.

These donations include:

In September 2017, as a member of the 14th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference. She donated to the Myanmar government's Rakhine State refugees 20 million Myanmar Kyats.

In November 2017, he donated 20 million Myanmar Kyats to the victims of the flood in Racine State.

In December 2017, he invested 150 million Myanmar Kyats to aid in the construction of SMRU Hospital in Myanmar.

In January 2018, She donated 20 million pesos to the University of the Philippines Manila.

In January 2018, the Huaxia Charity Foundation was established and the Asia Pacific Hotel opened. Chairman She promised that guests will donate ten pesos to the Huaxia Charity Foundation for every purchase made at the Asia Pacific Hotel to help poor college students complete their studies. At the same time, 50 million pesos were raised for charity.