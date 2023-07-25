Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 celebrates a major success
Showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations, reinforcing Taiwan’s commitment to empowering a green future
Bangkok, July 20-22, 2023 -- Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 signifies a remarkable accomplishment, demonstrating a stride towards excellence as it establishes its position as a leading showcase for Taiwanese products. The annually held event has brought together over 28 renowned Taiwanese exhibitors, featuring 64 outstanding products. The pavilion showcases technological innovations and solutions that prioritize the use of green energy for environmental conservation and sustainable development, all with the goal of empowering a green future. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 had taken place on July 20-22, 2023, at Hall100, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC) Bangna.
Within the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo, the focus remains on boosting a greener future through the presentation of future-oriented innovations from top Taiwanese companies, each of which has secured a space in the pavilion categorized into four main sections: 1) ESG, 2) Smart Industries, 3) Smart Lifestyles, and 4) ICT Products. Additionally, a press conference was held to highlight products from Taiwan that excel and are committed to environmental sustainability, such as the real-time air quality monitor from ICP and the cloud-based water quality inspection device from FENRI.
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo also showcases numerous green innovation products, including the wearable air purifier from ible, the fitness dance mat STAMPEDE by SHENNONA, the bacteria-killing air fan from Alaska, the Tokuyo massage chair, the Paper Shoot paper camera, the Everplast 3D printer, and AIFA's mobile-controlled Smart home devices.
Moreover, the pavilion boasts a star-studded lineup of celebrities who will join the three-day event. On the Grand Opening Day of July 20, 2023, popular series TV actors Prom-Ratchapat Worasarn and Mark-Siwat Jamlongkul will make an appearance to participate in various activities held within the pavilion. On July 21-22, 2023, the Pavilion’s visitors will witness the presence of renowned influencers such as Cee-Chatpawee Trichachawanwong, Thailand’s Queen of IT and Founder of the renowned ‘Ceemeagain’ page, beloved Thai actor Toey-Pongsakorn Mettarikanon. The multi-talented, Meen-Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Plan-Rathavit Kijworalak. Their appearance will be one of the many exciting activities that will happen throughout the event.
Mr. Felix Chiu, Executive Vice President of the Taiwan Trade and Export Promotion Council (TAITRA) states, "The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo has been a remarkable success, capturing the attention of business professionals, owners, technology and lifestyle enthusiasts from Thailand as well as globally. In addition to Taiwan Expo, Taiwan Excellence has consistently excelled in promoting sales and partnership activities between Taiwan and Thailand by organizing other notable exhibitions, including the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Manufacturing Expo and the Taiwan Excellence Pop-up Store.
Furthermore, we are excited to announce the upcoming Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Medical Fair Thailand, which will take place from September 13-15, 2023. The coming exhibition will feature innovative medical technologies and products from 15 award-winning Taiwanese companies, with the aim of fostering collaborations for the medical equipment and devices industry between Taiwan and Thailand.
For further information about Taiwan Excellence, please visit: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en.
Stay updated with the latest news and details by following Taiwan Excellence TH Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.TH.
For further information on Taiwan trade activities in Thailand, please visit: https://bangkok.taiwantrade.com/home.