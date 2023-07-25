Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 celebrates a major success

Moreover, the pavilion boasts a star-studded lineup of celebrities who will join the three-day event. On the Grand Opening Day of July 20, 2023, popular series TV actors Prom-Ratchapat Worasarn and Mark-Siwat Jamlongkul will make an appearance to participate in various activities held within the pavilion. On July 21-22, 2023, the Pavilion’s visitors will witness the presence of renowned influencers such as Cee-Chatpawee Trichachawanwong, Thailand’s Queen of IT and Founder of the renowned ‘Ceemeagain’ page, beloved Thai actor Toey-Pongsakorn Mettarikanon. The multi-talented, Meen-Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Plan-Rathavit Kijworalak. Their appearance will be one of the many exciting activities that will happen throughout the event.

Mr. Felix Chiu, Executive Vice President of the Taiwan Trade and Export Promotion Council (TAITRA) states, "The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo has been a remarkable success, capturing the attention of business professionals, owners, technology and lifestyle enthusiasts from Thailand as well as globally. In addition to Taiwan Expo, Taiwan Excellence has consistently excelled in promoting sales and partnership activities between Taiwan and Thailand by organizing other notable exhibitions, including the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Manufacturing Expo and the Taiwan Excellence Pop-up Store.

Furthermore, we are excited to announce the upcoming Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Medical Fair Thailand, which will take place from September 13-15, 2023. The coming exhibition will feature innovative medical technologies and products from 15 award-winning Taiwanese companies, with the aim of fostering collaborations for the medical equipment and devices industry between Taiwan and Thailand.

