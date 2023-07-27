LGBTQIA+ community and allies gather to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusivity at W Pride

Just prior to the country’s first-ever official Pride celebration, W Bangkok hosted a fun day filled with love, individuality, music, connection, inclusivity and equality and called for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to TAKE A STANCE on June 2, 2023 at W Bangkok's stylish WOOBAR®.

"W has always been a safe space that embraces all who visit, encouraging travelers to be their true selves and breaking through conventional norms to redefine luxury hospitality. W Bangkok is delighted to have welcomed the LGBTQIA+ community with this not-to-be-missed event," said Tina Liu, General Manager, W Bangkok. “Our 2023 tagline TAKE A STANCE called on everyone to celebrate Pride Month in Thailand, and to take a meaningful stance in supporting diversity, equality and inclusivity.”

The festivities kicked off at 4:30pm with the Lean In Panel Series with high-profile local LGBTQIA+ advocates, namely Time Out Bangkok editor-in-chief Top Koaysomboon; Italian-Thai singer Silvy Pavida; US celebrity chef Kristen Kish; and Korean-born Japan-based DJ Noah. The engaging, inspiring and insightful session discussed current pressing issues regarding the LGBTQIA+ community in Thailand, including pending laws on marriage equality for same-sex couples, pervasive verbal abuse against the LGBTQIA+ community and the dire lack of specialized medical care for trans people. The panelists also shared their personal perspectives and experiences that empowered them to TAKE A STANCE and allowed them to shine as who they really are.