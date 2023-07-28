Realization of short-term synergies, improving service revenue for True Corporation in Q223

During the second quarter, mobile subscribers increased by 659K to 51.1 million, registering a growth of 1.3% from the previous quarter. 5G subscribers reached 8.3 million, increasing by 32.0% from Q123 with continued improvement in usage and ARPU uplift of 10-15% mainly driven by device bundling. At the end of Q223, True’s 4G population coverage reached 99% while 5G population coverage reached 90%.”

The macroeconomic situation continues to remain favorable with the ongoing return of tourists and migrants boosting economic recovery, along with lower inflation rates and reduced energy tariffs compared to the previous quarter. The intensity of competition in the ICT industry remained stable in the second quarter, with the reduction of discounted offers and increased focus on providing value propositions for customers by providing lifestyle benefits. True Corporation will remain committed to delivering on strategic priorities, utilizing our combined market execution strength, executing on integration plans and achieving synergies to deliver value for our stakeholders.

Nakul Sehgal, True Corporation’s Co-Chief Financial Officer, said, “True reported positive momentum in Q223 driven by ongoing subscriber addition and improving service revenue while benefiting from cost reduction from efficiency measures & synergy realization. The continued recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector resulted in improving prepaid acquisition for True, strengthening our position as the most preferred tourist and migrant brand in the country. Along with lower inflation and reduced energy tariffs, True maintained its focus on profitable growth leading to higher EBITDA and healthy margins in the quarter.

Higher contribution from mobile and online segments led to 1.1% QoQ growth in consolidated service revenue. Mobile service revenue increased 0.8% QoQ as a combination of ongoing subscriber growth and slow recovery of ARPU. Online service revenue grew 3.2% QoQ driven by ARPU uplift from market rationalization, focus on quality subscriber acquisition and utilizing cross-selling opportunities arising from the amalgamation. Revenue from product sales declined 28.5% QoQ due to lower sales from seasonality, leading to a decline of 4.6% QoQ in total revenue.”

Total OPEX excluding D&A reduced 16.7% QoQ from ongoing efficiency measures and realization of quick-win synergies. EBITDA for the quarter improved 14.7% as a combination of higher service revenue, OPEX reduction and net positive impact from reversal of provision pursuant to settlement of a litigation in Q123. Net Loss After Tax was reported at THB 2,320 million affected by one-time reversal of deferred tax assets on carry forward losses of DTN due to potential business restructuring within the group and integration costs of approximately THB 250 million. Net loss was also impacted by higher depreciation and amortization from higher rollout. CAPEX for Q223 was benefited by amalgamation related optimization and amounted to THB 3,435 million.

Key financial indicators in Q2 2023 (on a pro forma basis)

• Service revenue excluding IC – THB 39,431 million, improving 1.1% QoQ

• EBITDA – THB 22,320 million, increasing by 14.7% QoQ

• EBITDA margin (to total revenue) – 45.4%

• Net loss – THB 2,320 million

For FY 2023 outlook, True Corporation Plc. has revised its guidance for 2023, which accounts for the 10 months of operations from the date of the amalgamation. We expect to deliver low-to-mid single digit growth in EBITDA, while maintaining guidance on flat service revenue (excluding IC) and CAPEX of THB 25 – 30 billion as previously communicated.