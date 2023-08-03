MARRIOTT BONVOY CHARITY GOLF DAY SWINGS BACK TO PHUKET IN NOVEMBER 2023

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is aiming to score another hole-in-one for its local communities this November, as it organizes the 2nd Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day in Thailand.

Hosted at Phuket’s Blue Canyon Country Club (Lake Course) on Friday 3rd November 2023, this immersive full-day sporting event will attract golfers from all across the kingdom to take part in Thailand’s biggest charity golf day. Following its successful inaugural edition in 2022, which raised over THB 2 million for charitable partners, the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to three highly worthwhile organizations in Thailand: Save the Children, Asia Center Foundation, and Scholars of Sustenance.

Fun, engaging and full of activities, the Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is an unmissable event for golfers of all levels. Every player will be greeted with an amazing Marriott Bonvoy goodie bag including a golf shirt, shoe bag, golf hat and more.

Throughout the day, golfers will be treated to food and beverage from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, plus entertainment, competitions and extra surprises across 18 holes. This upbeat sporting occasion will be followed by a gala award dinner where guests will be able to unwind in style, socialize and bid for fantastic prizes in a live, silent charity auction – the proceeds from which will be donated to the three charities.