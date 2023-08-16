Bayer Thai highlights its smallholder farmers support to make good quality seeds to enhance the quality of life

The COVID-19 led to massive layoffs of workers in cities. Phairat Channoy was one of them. Working in Bangkok at the time, he decided to return to his home in Sakon Nakhon due to financial difficulties and was determined to make the full use of his 2-rai land. He started sowing chilly seeds and was not alone in his endeavor thanks to the advice from Bayer’s officers. After 3 years, he earns stable income, even better than when working in Bangkok. Meanwhile, expenses in Sakon Nakhon are much lower. Phairat believes that farming is the right choice for rural people who own some land. “Farming today is different from the past, with new tools and knowledge that help reduce costs, as well as new technologies which I can learn in order to improve quality seeds and can gain more yield.” With tools and techniques that can save farmers’ energy and expenses aside from new knowledge, farmers will reap quality outputs and make money. Phairat has learnt new knowledge after seizing the chance, given by Bayer, to produce seeds for export. “Going back to Bangkok is no longer in my head,” he said.

Company jobs are considered job security for many but farming, a life blood of many Thais, may make us happier. Ekkachai Ditkongthong got a non-farm job and failed. He never knew that one day he would become melon seed producer, growing seeds on his land in Kaeng Khro District, Chaiyaphum, one crop each year. Today, he thinks farming truly offers him job security. He has relieved himself from debts and taken a good care of his family. Unlike many other farmers depending solely on weather conditions, Ekkachai makes a good plan and adopts technology to minimize mistakes. “I can pay off debt and take care of the family well from melon seed production. Hardworking and determination are crucial for success.” He has secured supports from government policies as well as private-sector help, including Bayer, in sharing the right methods that help farmers reduce the production cost, increase output and ensure the export quality.

Aside from Panya, Phairat and Ekkachai, in the past decades, many other farmers in the Northeast have turned to produce seeds as their second career.

Chaiyuth Kunpha has been in this circle for more than 16 years and in the latest harvest, he joined hands with Bayer to grow tomato seeds on a 2-rai land plot, one crop per year. “The seed plantation helps address poverty. In the past, I used to grow other crops and gained low income. But now seed plantation has become our main source of family’s income.” Living in Akat Amnuay District, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyuth said the Northeast is the perfect location for export-oriented seeds production. Seeds have generated the main income for many families, pulling them out of poverty following years of low-priced crops. Bayer has played a key role in transferring knowledge to agricultural communities, introducing them to new innovations that address labor shortages. Chaiyuth feels thankful that seed production enables his family to live a comfortable life with facilities that were once available only to city dwellers.

Can export-oriented seed production become a satisfactory career for all farmers? Thosaphon Inphoomee, another farmer in Sakon Nakhon, said he has faced some difficulties in the past 8 years but he would move on with the sowing of chilly and tomato seeds. To him, the production of seeds or other vegetation is the same. Nevertheless, to meet export quality, seeds demand skills and detailed planning in all stages. It is where Bayer fits in. The company stands ready to offer advice and set clear guidelines. At the end, he is proud of the seeds. His produce has travelled far, to be grown in the countries that he himself has never been to. Because of the seeds, his family has a house and a car. Everybody is happy and Bayer should be thanked for pushing farmers forward, towards stable income and job security.

Even female farmers have been drawn to seed production and they have been as good at it as male counterparts. Phianthong Moonkade, a farmer in Khon Kaen, has a 7-rai plot on which, in the past 16 years, she has grown rice for family consumption and tomato seeds for Bayer. She admitted that she was not an expert but Bayer advised her in all stages from planning to soil preparation and pollination to ensure export quality. At the beginning, she witnessed some troubles in pollination as she had to race against time. Some years, there was no worker to help as pollination requires people with skills. Bayer helped her address the issue and paid regular visits to her field until all problems were solved.

Being a female is not a problem when it comes to seed production. To some, it even allows them to be perfect housewives. Rawiwan Chanmala, a farmer in Phanna Nikhom District, Sakon Nakhon, is one of them. She said seed production is not too tough compared to the generated income. Thanks to the career, she needs not travel far to work and she has ample time to take care of her children and her family. Rawiwan uses only 1 rai of land. She started growing tomato seeds about 5 years ago and she considered it a very right decision for herself and her family. ”our family can earn greater income from seed plantation. The most important thing is that we are able to live in our hometown with members of family as opposed to move frequently to other places for living.”

Rawiwan insisted that the process is clear and uncomplicated. It just demands understanding and care at all stages, if we want to get quality seeds. She, too, has Bayer’s officers as a coach. They have been with her in the field and ready to help address her problems and find her solutions. She doesn’t live a problem-free life, though, as the biggest hurdle concerns labor shortage. It thus encourages her to cooperate with Bayer in data collection and analysis, to plot a plan for the next harvest year.

Bayer Thai Co., Ltd. has been one of private companies that have supported export-oriented seed production for years. Bayer is ready to help materialize the government policy and make Thailand the world leader of tropical seeds. We have invested in a seed test lab in Phitsanulok which is certified by the Department of Agriculture. The lab is authorized to issue phytosanitary certificates and phytosanitary certificates for re-export. The mirrors the company’s potential as a producer and exporter of high-quality and export-quality seeds. Bayer also has the policy to assist Thai farmers with seed production, through the transfers of technology, knowledge, data and critical factors.