adidas reveals ‘Oceaunz’ final ball for the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™

Solène Störmann, Global Category Director for Football Hardware at adidas, said: “As the sun comes down on the FIFA Women’s World CupTM, it’s important to reflect on how remarkable the tournament has been and honor the moment, using the ball at the heart of that celebration. This is also a ball that looks towards the football of tomorrow via a 1% contribution of net sales towards initiatives supporting the communities shaping the game for the next generation of female football players.

All eyes now turn towards Sydney for the finale of one of the most exciting tournaments in living memory. We can’t wait to see the new OCEAUNZ ball in play on the biggest stage and wish all teams the best of luck in the final stages of the tournament as they compete for the game’s most coveted prize.”

First revealed by the brand at adidas Stadium located at Mrs Macquarie's Chair, the OCEAUNZ Final Official Match Ball is the first FIFA Women’s World CupTM Final Official Match Ball to feature Connected Ball technology - which delivers precise ball data to video match officials in real time. Combining player position data with AI, the innovation contributes to FIFA’s semi-automated offside technology and has been key to supporting in match decisions.

The technology also enhances the overall fan viewing experience by offering accurate measurement of in-play data – including the ball speed, spin and distance the ball travelled before hitting the back of the net to watching fans.

The innovations continue, with the ball delivering a ground-breaking core called CTR-CORE, designed to improve accuracy and consistency with maximum shape and air retention, and a SPEEDSHELL polyurethane (PU) skin with a new 20-piece panel shape to enhance aerodynamics.

It also upholds adidas’ commitment to contribute 1% of net sales towards Common Goal’s ‘Equal Play Effect’ (previously known as ‘Global Goal 5 Accelerator’). This is a collective project to increase female participation, representation and leadership in the grassroots game that helps to ensure that every girl participant has a female athlete role model in their community.

The OCEAUNZ Pro, OCEAUNZ, and OCEAUNZ Mini Final Official Match Ball are priced at 5,000 Baht, 1,400 Baht, and 500 Baht respectively, and will be available starting today at adidas Brand Center, adidas online via adidas application, adidas.co.th, and LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, Ari football, Supersports, and other leading participating sport stores.

For further information please visit https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram and Twitter or hashtags #FIFAWWC #adidasFootball #adidasThailand