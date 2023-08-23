MARRIOTT BONVOY CELEBRATES THE MAGIC OF THE MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL IN THAILAND

Marriott Bonvoy is gearing up for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand with a series of mouth-watering mooncakes, elegant gift boxes and exclusive promotions at eight of its outstanding hotels in Bangkok.

The expert pastry chefs at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, W Bangkok, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, and Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya have created a selection of classic and contemporary mooncakes that can be enjoyed as a sublime snack or as the perfect present for friends, family and colleagues at this auspicious time of year.



The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has unveiled its luxurious mooncake gift box collection for 2023, with four signature flavors and two classic varieties. The Athenee Treasure Box symbolizes beauty, wealth and prosperity, and for the ultimate gift, the limited edition Arianna’s Bouquet per Vittoria Collection comprises four mooncakes plus a complimentary Bouquet per Vittoria Collection Foulard. Prices start from THB 1,088 per box.

The St. Regis Bangkok invites you to step into a world of enchantment and exceptional flavors with its collection of “Mythical Mooncakes” at The Lounge this Mid-Autumn Festival. Packaged in a versatile and elegant cosmetic box, this exquisite selection of mooncakes comes in four delectable flavors: durian, red bean, mixed nuts, and new for 2023, Thai tea with macadamia nuts. A set of four assorted mooncakes is priced at THB 1,888 net.