MARRIOTT BONVOY CELEBRATES THE MAGIC OF THE MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL IN THAILAND
Eight hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya reveal their festive mooncake collections, perfect for a daytime treat or presented in an elegant gift box for friends, family or business partners
Marriott Bonvoy is gearing up for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand with a series of mouth-watering mooncakes, elegant gift boxes and exclusive promotions at eight of its outstanding hotels in Bangkok.
The expert pastry chefs at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, W Bangkok, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, and Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya have created a selection of classic and contemporary mooncakes that can be enjoyed as a sublime snack or as the perfect present for friends, family and colleagues at this auspicious time of year.
The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has unveiled its luxurious mooncake gift box collection for 2023, with four signature flavors and two classic varieties. The Athenee Treasure Box symbolizes beauty, wealth and prosperity, and for the ultimate gift, the limited edition Arianna’s Bouquet per Vittoria Collection comprises four mooncakes plus a complimentary Bouquet per Vittoria Collection Foulard. Prices start from THB 1,088 per box.
The St. Regis Bangkok invites you to step into a world of enchantment and exceptional flavors with its collection of “Mythical Mooncakes” at The Lounge this Mid-Autumn Festival. Packaged in a versatile and elegant cosmetic box, this exquisite selection of mooncakes comes in four delectable flavors: durian, red bean, mixed nuts, and new for 2023, Thai tea with macadamia nuts. A set of four assorted mooncakes is priced at THB 1,888 net.
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok’s Man Ho Chinese Restaurant has meticulously crafted a mooncake gift box in a blue willow pattern that symbolizes unbreakable bonds. Within this enchanting box lies a treasure trove of flavors: durian, mixed nuts, lotus seeds, and date palm & macadamia, all with an egg yolk. Experience the joy of giving and the delight of savoring these exceptional mooncakes. A four-piece box is priced at THB 1,288 net.
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is giving a modern twist to the time-honored traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival. The master chef at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant has crafted a selection of mouth-watering mooncakes, including classic recipes and a trio of signature flavors. Presented in elegant boxes, these are the perfect gifts for loved ones at this auspicious time of year. Prices start from THB 228 per piece or THB 1,288 per box.
Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse has thoughtfully crafted a selection of mooncakes that reflect the Mid-Autumn Festival’s rich traditions and legends, with flavors including lotus seeds, jujube, mixed nuts & pork bak-kwa, and Chanthaburi durian, all with a single egg yolk. The luxurious red packaging and rabbit motifs embody the festival’s spirit. Prices start from THB 1,188 net for the Lunar Luxury Box (four mooncakes) and THB 188 for an individual box.
W Bangkok is elevating the sense of good fortune this Mid-Autumn Festival by journeying over the moon to bring you “The Curious Rabbit,” a vibrant selection of mooncakes with four original snow-skin varieties - banoffee, citrus, rum & raisin, and red velvet - and four baked versions in modern flavors: salted caramel, durian delight, chestnut, and fruit & nuts. These are priced at THB 1,599 per box (four pieces), or THB 199 net per piece.
Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Fei Ya, its contemporary Chinese restaurant, with an exclusive selection of exquisitely crafted “Ren Regal Mooncakes.” These hand-baked delicacies come in four intriguing flavors: lotus paste with egg yolk, durian with egg yolk, chestnut & macadamia, and custard. The hotel’s stylish yet luxurious presentation boxes each contain four assorted mooncakes. A four-piece box is priced at THB 1,057net.
Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya inviting you to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in style with exquisite mooncakes that are crafted with the utmost care and premium ingredients. Treat yourself to a delightful journey of flavors. Don't miss out on this opportunity to savor delectable mooncakes at Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya. A set of eight-piece is priced at THB 1,618.
Mooncakes are an inseparable part of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated all across East Asia on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar. These tasty treats can be enjoyed as a delightful daytime snack with loved ones, accompanied by a pot of tea, or presented to friends, family, colleagues or business partners as an auspicious gift.
For more information and to order your mooncakes, please contact each hotel directly.