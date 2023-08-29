Thai Honda launches 'New Honda Giorno+'
Honda launches the latest motorcycle, New Honda Giorno+, a modern classic automatic car. with the concept of "The New High, every style goes further"
New Honda Giorno+ comes with the concept of "The New High, every style goes further", a modern classic automatic car that stands out beyond anyone else. From the design to reflect the high fashion combined with timeless beauty. and the cutting edge of technology for the modern driving lifestyle Eye-catching with a set of LED lights both front and rear lights. Perfect fit with the lines that make it classic around the car.
Mr. Shigeto Kimura, Executive Chairman of Thai Honda Co., Ltd., discusses the launch of a new model. this time that
“Understanding the target audience And focusing on developing motorcycles that meet the needs of Thai people, Honda has received a good response from the new generation and has been consistently ranked as the number one brand in the automatic car group. But market demands are always changing. We must step forward like leaders to fulfill those needs."
"With this determination, we have developed the New Honda Giorno+, a new generation of vehicles that seamlessly blends the modern with the classic. Every detail is designed to show style. With beautiful shapes and lines to outstanding colors that match the design of the car. Become a perfect fit that can be conveyed with class. not only that This model is also built to deliver a superior driving experience. with advanced engines and technology This is a car that conveys another definition of fashion. It's like a real work of art on a motorcycle.”
Along with driving performance with eSP+ 4-valve engine, size 125 cc, cooled by water. Make driving fun Gives good acceleration, twists in the hand, responds well to use in the city. Safety with front disc brakes and ABS braking system (only ABS model) and front-rear brake force distribution system, Combi Brake System, adding a new driving experience that is higher at all levels.
As for the convenience of use, with Honda Smart Key as well as a large U-Box of up to 30 liters, equipped with a USB Socket & Console Box that can be charged at any time. Including a refueling point in front Able to refuel without opening the seat
The new Honda Giorno+ is available from today onwards at Honda Wing Centers nationwide. There are two sub-models to choose from, consisting of the ABS model, available in 3 colors: white-black, gray-black and red-black. Recommended price. at 66,900 baht, the Standard model is available in 4 colors: white-black, yellow-black, green-black and blue-black, recommended price at 61,900 baht
Thai Honda also comes with a special promotion for the first 10,000 cars who own the New Honda Giorno+ with the HSP package (Honda Service Premium Package) for free periodic inspections for 2 years or a distance of 18,000 km. Kilometers, press to get privileges via the application “My Honda Moto” Download the application: https://myhonda.page.link/invite