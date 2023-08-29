Thai Honda launches 'New Honda Giorno+'

Mr. Shigeto Kimura, Executive Chairman of Thai Honda Co., Ltd., discusses the launch of a new model. this time that

“Understanding the target audience And focusing on developing motorcycles that meet the needs of Thai people, Honda has received a good response from the new generation and has been consistently ranked as the number one brand in the automatic car group. But market demands are always changing. We must step forward like leaders to fulfill those needs."

"With this determination, we have developed the New Honda Giorno+, a new generation of vehicles that seamlessly blends the modern with the classic. Every detail is designed to show style. With beautiful shapes and lines to outstanding colors that match the design of the car. Become a perfect fit that can be conveyed with class. not only that This model is also built to deliver a superior driving experience. with advanced engines and technology This is a car that conveys another definition of fashion. It's like a real work of art on a motorcycle.”



