Canon’s "You 'R Creator – EOS Family" campaign embraces thriving social trend in the golden age of creators

“The R in our new You ‘R Creator campaign signifies our Canon EOS R series, which is short for Revolution, as our products are packed with technology that revolutionizes the way people take photos. Under the You ‘R Creator campaign, we invite creators of various content to demonstrate the capabilities of the EOS R. We will also organize marketing activities including roadshows and workshops to reach users nationwide. Our goal is to build brand recognition, ensuring users remember us as a leading hybrid camera maker, delivering high-quality still images and video footage.” added Ms. Netnarin Chancharassuk.

The 'You ‘R the Creator – EOS R Family' campaign presents a selection of mirrorless camera products designed to cater to various user requirements, from beauty bloggers and travel YouTubers to vloggers, wedding photographers, and family portrait photographers. These products are categorized into 9 different models based on specific usage as follows:

1) Canon EOS R3 – The flagship full-frame mirrorless features 6K RAW and 4K video recording (leveraging 6K oversampling), along with Full-HD video at 240 fps. Performing high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps, the camera boasts an eye control autofocus system and a remarkable in-body image stabilization of up to 8 stops.

2) Canon EOS R5 C – This is a full-frame hybrid camera endorsed by Netflix for shooting Netflix-produced content. By merging the strengths of the EOS R System and the Cinema EOS System, this model demonstrates excellence in both professional photography and cinematic videography. With the capability to capture exceptional 8K RAW videos and featuring a built-in cooling system, this camera meets the demands of photographers and videographers, ensuring unwavering performance across various settings. The EOS R5 C is designed in a standard full-frame mirrorless camera size and caters to documentary and cinematic endeavours, offering full professional functionality.

3) Canon EOS R5 – The king of full-frame mirrorless, it showcases unparalleled capabilities. The camera introduces groundbreaking 8K resolution video recording, a first for Canon cameras, and 4K DCI video at 120 fps. The model has remarkable in-body image stabilization of up to 8 stops, a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, and an innovative animal detection autofocus system.

4) Canon EOS R6 Mark II – This model stands as a game-changer within the "Series 6" camera lineage, delivering heightened fundamental performance and an array of professional video upgrades. With 6K 60p 10-bit RAW video recording via external HDMI, 4K 60p capability (via 6K Oversampling), and Full-HD video at 180 fps, complete with Focus Breathing Correction, this model attains a seamless aesthetic during focus shifts. Supporting continuous shooting at 40 fps, the camera captures intricate details in fleeting moments.

5) Canon EOS R8 – Inheriting technology from the EOS R6 Mark II, this full-frame mirrorless captures 4K 60P video without cropping and Full-HD video at 180 fps. The highlight is an autofocus system that maintains subjects' sharpness during motion. This model introduces Canon Log 3, which adds customizable coloring. Addressing videographers' aspirations for professional features at an accessible price, it empowers creators across settings, an ideal choice for freelancers and YouTubers.

6) Canon EOS RP - Canon's most budget-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera is ideal for budget-conscious beginners prioritizing superior file quality with the full-frame sensor. Equipped with a 26.2-megapixel CMOS sensor, the camera records 4K UHD and full-HD videos at 60 fps. This model offers full image stabilization through Dual Sensing IS when paired with RF lenses.

7) Canon EOS R7 – This model is created for dedicated APS-C users seeking uncompromising performance, offering attainable features like swift continuous shooting and precise autofocus. Employing sensor shifting technology (Auto Leveling) to maintain image plane alignment unique to the EOS R7 enables creators to achieve flawless results. The camera captures high-definition 4K 60p and Full-HD videos at 180 fps. With up to 8 stops of in-camera image stabilization, this model achieves continuous shooting of 32.5-megapixel images at 30 fps, catering to advanced users demanding efficiency, speed, accuracy, and durability.

8) Canon EOS R10 – Geared towards beginners desiring high-quality APS-C imagery, this camera offers the ability to record 4K UHD (via 6K Oversampling) video and 120 fps Full-HD video. Automated features unleash creativity through new SCN modes, including panoramic shooting, in-camera focus bracketing, and up to 10x digital zoom, expanding opportunities to capture important moments. Additionally, this camera boasts a vertical video recording function, enhancing convenience for social media video content creators.

9) Canon EOS R50 – The ideal choice for modern content creators, the camera features a Close Up Demo function for both regular video recording and live streaming, capturing near-far focus with realistic color. Direct USB-C connection to computers and laptops enables seamless video and audio transfer. The target audience encompasses those seeking a compact, lightweight camera as user-friendly as a smartphone, catering to live streaming, bloggers, and vloggers.

Interested individuals can check out the promotional video for the 'You ‘R Creator – EOS R Family' campaign here.

Canon is dedicated to advancing its products and technologies to meet the needs of consumers and corporate clients. The focus is on exceptional attributes like functionality and efficiency. This dedication is evident in expanding the mirrorless camera lineup to 12 models over six years, including the RF family of digital lenses that supports future expansion. This broadens image creation possibilities for users. With 37 RF lenses, Canon maintains its commitment to development while balancing quality and affordability. The goal is to offer customers the best user experience.

Further details about the product can be found at https://th.canon/en/consumer or contact Canon Call Center at 0-2344-9988.