AIA Thailand launches second year of “AIA Healthiest Schools”
AIA Thailand launches 'AIA Healthiest Schools Year 2' programme following its first year of high success.
The programme aims to encourage healthy living habits among students aged 5 to 16 by promoting healthy eating, active lifestyles, mental well-being, as well as health and sustainability. The programme also emphasizes on creating sustainable changes to enhance the health and well-being of Thai youth, in line with AIA’s commitment to 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.'
In the past year, numerous schools from all over the country showed interest and submitted entries for the competition in the project. This led the AIA Group and AIA Thailand to continue the 'AIA Healthiest Schools' for the second year, providing an opportunity for schools nationwide to participate and showcase their school projects.
The main objectives are to support students' physical and mental health, as well as focus on sustainable environmental development. A qualified committee including representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), will participate in judging the entries.
Winning schools will be rewarded with prizes worth up to 2 million baht, along with educational and sports equipment, and an expertise guide to address health issues of students. This effort plays a crucial role in promoting education and supporting ongoing health-related activities. Additionally, the winning school will represent Thailand in the regional Asia competition, competing for a grand prize worth up to 3.5 million baht.
Interested primary and secondary schools can register and download all teaching materials at no cost on via ahs.aia.com/th/th/ starting today, to initiate activities or further develop the project towards establishing a sustainable healthy school environment.
Entries for the competition can be submitted until March 8, 2024, and the winning schools will be announced on May 8, 2024.