KAIZEN™ Award Thailand 2nd Edition: Top organizations are awarded for applying KAIZEN™ principles

The winners of the "KAIZEN™ Award Thailand 2nd Edition" were carefully selected based on their exceptional application of five core KAIZEN™ principles:

1. Create Customer Value

2. Let It Flow

3. Be Gemba Oriented

4. Empower People

5. Be Scientific and Transparent

The winners for Excellence in Applying KAIZEN™ Principles are as follows:

1st Place: Qarbon Aerospace (Thailand) Company Limited

2nd Place: SVI Public Company Limited

3rd Place: Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited

During the event, participants had the opportunity to share their experiences and insights on continuous improvement, fostering creativity, and ensuring business sustainability. The top three organizations engaged in fruitful discussions, exchanging ideas and perspectives with fellow participants. This collaborative atmosphere facilitated the establishment of valuable professional networks across diverse sectors.

Mr. Ramesh Raju concluded by reaffirming Kaizen Institute Thailand's commitment to driving organizations towards excellence through the KAIZEN™ philosophy. He stressed the importance of cultivating networks among leaders from various industries to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, ultimately enhancing productivity within an evolving corporate culture centered on continuous improvement.

For more information about Kaizen Institute Thailand and its initiatives, please visit our website: https://www.kaizen.com/th or https://awards.kaizen.com/local-kaizen-awards/kaizen-awards-thailand/

