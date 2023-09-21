KAIZEN™ Award Thailand 2nd Edition: Top organizations are awarded for applying KAIZEN™ principles
Kaizen Institute, a trailblazer in delivering original KAIZEN™ consulting services for continuous improvement and enterprise-wide operational excellence, recently hosted the "KAIZEN™ Award Thailand 2nd Edition" ceremony at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel. The event celebrated the exceptional implementation of KAIZEN™ principles and practices by top-performing organizations.
The ceremony honoured the remarkable accomplishments of organizations that have embraced the KAIZEN™ philosophy and demonstrated its principles in their operations. Nine distinguished organizations participated, showcasing their commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence. The event provided an engaging platform for business leaders to share insights, exchange ideas, and forge connections across various industries. KAIZEN™ Award Thailand holds the expectation of not only recognizing outstanding accomplishments but also fostering a robust community of continuous improvement enthusiasts. Our goal is to showcase the transformative potential of Kaizen across diverse industries and circumstances.
Mr. Ramesh Raju, Managing Director of Kaizen Institute Thailand, highlighted the significance of the KAIZEN™ Award Thailand in promoting organizational leadership and fostering continuous improvement. He emphasized that the award not only recognizes outstanding achievements but also inspires and motivates other businesses to embark on their own journeys of excellence.
The winners of the "KAIZEN™ Award Thailand 2nd Edition" were carefully selected based on their exceptional application of five core KAIZEN™ principles:
1. Create Customer Value
2. Let It Flow
3. Be Gemba Oriented
4. Empower People
5. Be Scientific and Transparent
The winners for Excellence in Applying KAIZEN™ Principles are as follows:
1st Place: Qarbon Aerospace (Thailand) Company Limited
2nd Place: SVI Public Company Limited
3rd Place: Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited
During the event, participants had the opportunity to share their experiences and insights on continuous improvement, fostering creativity, and ensuring business sustainability. The top three organizations engaged in fruitful discussions, exchanging ideas and perspectives with fellow participants. This collaborative atmosphere facilitated the establishment of valuable professional networks across diverse sectors.
Mr. Ramesh Raju concluded by reaffirming Kaizen Institute Thailand's commitment to driving organizations towards excellence through the KAIZEN™ philosophy. He stressed the importance of cultivating networks among leaders from various industries to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, ultimately enhancing productivity within an evolving corporate culture centered on continuous improvement.
For more information about Kaizen Institute Thailand and its initiatives, please visit our website: https://www.kaizen.com/th or https://awards.kaizen.com/local-kaizen-awards/kaizen-awards-thailand/
Social media https://www.linkedin.com/company/kaizeninstitutethailand/ www.facebook.com/KaizenInstituteThailand