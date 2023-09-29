“ICONSIAM” Collaborates with “Hong Kong Disneyland Resort”

In addition to the launch event, ICONSIAM is offering its customers an exclusive experience for the opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. A special promotions campaign with giveaway prizes worth over 1.5 million baht is available for VIZ members who own ONESIAM SuperAPP between 5 - 31 October 2023. Customers who spend 30,000 baht or more will receive a 1-day ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland. Moreover, those who spend 500,000 baht or more will receive a Hong Kong Disneyland tour package for 4 people per package. The package includes a 2-night accommodation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel (Seaview room) with World of Frozen themed overlay, along with a 2-day Hong Kong Disneyland ticket from November 16 – 17, 2023, and an exclusive preview ticket to World of Frozen only on November 17, 2023 (Limited prizes available, and eligibility is subject to meeting all requirements. For more details, please contact the gift exchange point's information counter at ICONSIAM.)

Mr. Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said: "The royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, have appointed Olaf to send an invitation to everyone from around the world. I’m excited to collaborate with ICONSIAM to extend a warm welcome and invite our guests from Thailand to the first stop in the global tour of a big and fun representation of Olaf and his invitation to Arendelle at ICONSIAM. For the first time in forever, our Thai guests can explore, believe, and be part of the Frozen story in Hong Kong Disneyland.”

"Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is getting ready for the opening of World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest “Frozen” themed land, on November 20. World of Frozen will transport guests to the cinematic and living land - Arendelle. There’s a whole world to explore, from a magical boat journey to Elsa’s Ice Palace high up on North Mountain, to a fun adventure on a sleigh through Arendelle Forest, and encounters with all your favorite Frozen friends.” Michael said.

World of Frozen, inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” which are among the biggest animated films of all time, will transport guests to the cinematic and living land - Arendelle. As an ambassador of Arendelle, the adventurous Olaf is travelling to nations around the world to deliver invitations to one and all to Arendelle. Made of curiously malleable snow, Olaf’s likenesses will appear in various shapes and forms. Join the celebration from October 5 to November 30, 2023, at River Park, ICONSIAM to witness this 10-meter-tall representation of Olaf and celebrate the gate opening of World of Frozen. For more information, please call 1338 or visit www.iconsiam.com