ICONSIAM Marks 5th Anniversary as the Ultimate 'Global Destination,'

Mr. Supoj furthers emphasized that over the course of its remarkable five-year journey, ICONSIAM has emerged as a pivotal game-changer and a crucial driving force that has contributed significantly to fortifying Thailand's economy in the aftermath of the recent economic crisis. It has successfully established a new epicenter for both business and tourism along the Chao Phraya River and the Thonburi side of Bangkok, ushering in widespread prosperity and benefits for all. By 2024, ICONSIAM has set an ambitious target to increase the number of both Thai and foreign tourists in the Chao Phraya River area by more than 50% compared to 2019. This strategic initiative aims to bring about diverse benefits, not only to the surrounding communities but also to all businesses operating along the Chao Phraya River.

ICONSIAM has attracted over 5,000 million baht in foreign investments, a development that has led to the creation of more than 300,000 jobs. Additionally, it has significantly increased the land value along Charoen Nakhon Road and the vicinity of ICONSIAM, with land prices surging by over threefold. Consequently, the average land and building tax value has risen by 217%. Furthermore, the government sector has been actively involved in ongoing infrastructure enhancements, including the expansion of a transportation network encompassing the Purple Line, Blue Line, and Golden Line. This initiative extends travel options for both residents and tourists, encompassing car, skytrain, and boat transportation, thereby offering diverse and convenient travel choices. These efforts are reinvigorating the business ecosystem along the Chao Phraya River, restoring vibrancy and vitality to the area.

“ICONSIAM is regarded as one of the most iconic projects, serving as a convergence point where the best of Thailand meets the best of the world. It embodies the concept 'The Best of Thailand Meets The Best of The World,' seamlessly blending the rich tapestry of Thainess in all its dimensions with the marvels of wonders from every corner of the globe, all coming together to shine in the heart of Bangkok. We serve as a role model for the development of urban projects grounded in sustainability principles. Our approach revolves around the strategy of 'Co-Creation,' fostering collaboration and generating shared benefits for all stakeholders through the concept of 'Creating Shared Value.' This strategy enables our sustainable growth in tandem with all sectors, producing a positive impact on society, the community, and the environment. It stands as an integral part of our journey to elevate ICONSIAM to global greatness,” said Mr. Supoj.

“This victory has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of all our partners across various sectors, encompassing the government, private sector, civil society, and the communities closely linked to our projects. Hence, on this momentous occasion of ICONSIAM's 5th anniversary, we extend a heartfelt invitation to all sectors to come together and celebrate under the theme 'The 5th Anniversary of The ICON Unrivaled.' Together, we can reaffirm to the world that Thailand stands on par with any nation across the globe.”

Further evidence of success lies in the continuous growth of operating results over the past five years. Additionally, ICONSIAM’s commitment to supporting SMEs is showcased through the distribution of income to 12,700 small entrepreneurs within SOOKSIAM and ICONCRAFT.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., has shared that ICONSIAM's operating results continue to exhibit consistent growth. Particularly the performance in the first six months of 2023, the company's income surged by an impressive 25% compared to the previous year, 2022. ICONSIAM has successfully established a loyal customer base, encompassing both affluent Thai residents and discerning foreign tourists. Its strategy revolves around delivering exceptional experiences that exceed expectations while consistently organizing world-class events and positioning itself as a hub for exhibiting both Thai and world-class art pieces. Under the guiding principle of 'Collaboration to Win,' ICONSIAM has achieved resounding recognition as a world-class destination. This accomplishment has led to an environment where allied partners thrive together.

“We take great pride in the remarkable business growth of ICONSIAM, which has shared its success and prosperity with many of its neighboring allies, particularly the SMEs located in SOOKSIAM on the G floor of ICONSIAM. In the last five years, over 12,700 small-scale entrepreneurs have thrived alongside us, contributing to the transformation of SOOKSIAM into a renowned city that delights tourists and gains extensive attention on social media platforms worldwide. This benefit has also extended to an additional 840 Thai brands within ICONCRAFT, being located on on the 4th and 5th floors, showcasing the craftsmanship of Thai artisans to the eyes of travelers from all corners of the globe,” said Mr. Supoj.

Mr. Supoj furthers elaborated that in alignment with the government's policy to support and invigorate the economy while drawing both domestic and international tourists, a comprehensive campaign has been devised to commemorate the 5th anniversary of ICONSIAM. As part of this initiative, a substantial budget of 500 million baht has been allocated to create an extensive marketing plan, encompassing grand spectacles, world-class events, enticing promotions, and a plethora of engaging entertainment activities. Thailand's diverse soft power assets are harnessed as a compelling magnet to entice visitors from all walks of life. This initiative is set to roll out from October 2023 to February 2024, spanning a five-month period. With these efforts in place, there is strong confidence that the last quarter of this year will see a 70% increase in visitor numbers.

“This year marks our dedicated focus on leveraging soft power to stimulate tourism. The government is also planning an initiative called ‘Colorful Bangkok’ to infuse the city with colorful activities. Especially during the festive month of December, the city will come alive with the Winter Festival. It's imperative that we collaborate closely, and the benefits will be reaped by both the city and the nation. Together, we aspire to make our city a welcoming and vibrant place for all.”

Krisana Lalai, the president of Friendly Design for All Foundation, emphasized, "Individuals using mobility aids rely heavily on critical infrastructure, particularly universal design architecture. This design ethos ensures that every visitor feels a sense of friendliness and warm welcome through the design elements. ICONSIAM stands as a benchmark for Thailand's preparedness in this regard. The space is thoughtfully designed to be welcoming to all, regardless of their ethnicity or religious beliefs. It has built an environment where we don't feel disabled or burdensome to those around us. It's a place that embraces inclusivity, ensuring no one is left behind or isolated in the car."

The 5th-anniversary celebration promises to be an extraordinary event, offering an experience that goes beyond expectations. ICONSIAM has partnered with five distinguished partners from five different countries to craft a grand spectacle, featuring world-class events and a multitude of engaging entertainment activities.

ICONSIAM's Managing Director, Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, has announced a special promotional campaign in collaboration with KBank Credit Card. This campaign, titled "ICONSIAM – The 5th Anniversary of The ICON Unrivaled," will run from November 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024. During this special campaign, participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a Tesla Model 3 electric car, exquisite diamonds from the Jubilee brand, travel miles from Qantas Airline, and a host of other valuable prizes, collectively worth over 20 million baht. Additionally, ICONSIAM has partnered with Klook, Trip.com, and KKday to create a dedicated campaign catering to tourists who visit the shopping complex.

Moreover, ICONSIAM will provide an Exclusive Welcome Package to tourists staying in 14 partner hotels, aiming to deliver joy and ensure an exceptional shopping experience for all customers during the special occasion of ICONSIAM's 5th anniversary.

ICONSIAM is also collaborating with five partners from five different countries to organize the remarkable "World Collaboration" phenomenon, celebrating its tremendous success. Spanning from October 2023 to February 2024, there will be an extensive and dynamic five-month series of marketing activities aimed at invigorating the economy and drawing tourists. This initiative solidifies its position as Thailand's premier 'Global Destination,' offering the most diverse and comprehensive world-class entertainment festival.

Visitors will be treated to a series of astounding performances that are rarely seen elsewhere. These incredible shows can be witnessed between February 7 and 11, 2024, at River Park, G Floor, and Charoen Nakhon Hall, M Floor.