AstraZeneca Thailand partners with BMA to enhance early-stage lung cancer diagnosis

"AstraZeneca aims to enhance the quality of life and wellness for patients by pushing the boundaries of science to provide more sustainable healthcare for people, society, and the planet,” said Roman Ramos, country president, AstraZeneca (Thailand).

“Oncology is one of the focus areas in our diversified portfolio. Through researching and developing innovative solutions, we use AI to expand the capacity and efficiency of pre-screening, aligned with Thailand’s public health pathway for innovation and towards digital healthcare. As we move ahead, we aspire to redefine healthcare and scale up AI technology utilisation to aid lung cancer pre-screening, with the aim to avail accessibility to 500,000 individuals by 2024 and eventually, increase survival rates for lung cancer patients in Thailand,” Ramos said.

Formed by four founding partners – AstraZeneca, Global Lung Cancer Coalition, Guardant Health, and International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer – the Lung Ambition Alliance is a global coalition that spans different disciplines in more than 50 countries, including Thailand. It seeks to better understand how lung cancer evolves, and is developing advanced therapeutic techniques to double patients’ “5-Year Survival Rates for Lung Cancer” by 2025. The alliance aims to enable patients to live longer and better lives through the promotion of effective pre-early-stage screening for the disease using AI technology.

The ‘qXR’ AI software, integrated into this project, was developed by Qure.ai, an innovative AI solutions provider and one of AstraZeneca's partners. This solution has received approval from the Thailand Food and Drug Administration as an AI medical device that employs deep learning algorithms to detect and localise up to 29 lung abnormality markers. These markers include well-defined nodules or masses, irregular margins, and ill-defined lesions that can be presumptive of lung cancer.

Currently, the mobile unit and affiliated hospitals in Bangkok are Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Venerable Thawisak Juntidharo Hospital, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Lat Krabang Hospital, and Mobile health inspection unit, Department of Health. Several more hospitals under Bangkok's healthcare network will participate in the project in the near future.