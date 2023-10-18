Hong Kong International Optical Fair

The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 1-17 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.

This year, the fair includes group pavilions representing Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS) as well as the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The Mainland China pavilion will gather exhibitors from Yingtan of Jiangxi Province, Danyang of Jiangsu Province, Wenzhou of Zhejiang Province and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province.

The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house around 100 well-known brands from around the world. New exhibiting brands include ANNA SUI (US), agnès b (France), Gold and Wood (France), Santa Monica (Japan), TED BAKER (US), LASH (Korea), as well as returning prestigious international brands such as MINIMA (France) and STEPPER (Germany), etc. Eyewear Parades by professional models will be held to show different stylish outlooks of eyewear.