Hong Kong International Optical Fair
Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 31st edition of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 8-10 Nov 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 1-17 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.
This year, the fair includes group pavilions representing Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS) as well as the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The Mainland China pavilion will gather exhibitors from Yingtan of Jiangxi Province, Danyang of Jiangsu Province, Wenzhou of Zhejiang Province and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province.
The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house around 100 well-known brands from around the world. New exhibiting brands include ANNA SUI (US), agnès b (France), Gold and Wood (France), Santa Monica (Japan), TED BAKER (US), LASH (Korea), as well as returning prestigious international brands such as MINIMA (France) and STEPPER (Germany), etc. Eyewear Parades by professional models will be held to show different stylish outlooks of eyewear.
Hong Kong brands including BIG HORN and bTd, etc. are also not to be missed. The Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA) will set up an eyewear design gallery under the theme of "Promoting Hong Kong's Outstanding Innovative Eyewear" to promote Hong Kong's creative eyewear designs and the 3D technology elements involved.
Demand for smart glasses continues to grow in the global market. The new “Smart Eyewear” zone this year answer this rising demand. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest smart glasses products. The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.
What’s more, the fairs will also introduce the "Scan2Match" which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and e-floorplan, chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.
Events & Activities
A highlighted event - the 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, jointly organised by HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association (HKOA) and PolyU School of Optometry, will welcome experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China and Hong Kong to share their insights on the topic of “Empowering Community Eye Care through Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine in Optometry”. Other events such as trend seminars and forums will be held to keep traders abreast of market information.
Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition
To foster Hong Kong’s creativity and innovation, the HKTDC joins hands with HKOMA to organise the 23rd Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition under the theme of “Sustainable Living”. Result will be announced during the Hong Kong International Optical Fair. Winning and final entries will be on display at The Forum, Hall 1D during the fair period to showcase the unique Hong Kong’s creativity to international buyers.
Exhibitor: Arts Optical Company Limited
Country/Region: Hong Kong
Brand: STEPPER
Zone: Brand Name Gallery
Booth: GH-J03
Exhibitor: Mondottica Asia Trading Limited
Country/Region: Hong Kong
Brand: Anna Sui
Zone: Brand Name Gallery
Booth: GH-E12
Exhibitor: Mech-Tronic Precision Manufacturing Limited
Country/Region: Hong Kong
Brand: bTd
Zone: Brand Name Gallery Booth: GH-R10
Exhibitor: Wing Fung Optical International Limited
Country/Region: Hong Kong
Brand: BIG HORN
Zone: Frames, Lenses & Parts
Booth: 1D-G02
Exhibitor: RayMaterials Co., Ltd
Country/Region: Korea
Brand: RayFog
Zone: Korea Pavilion
Booth: 1C-F15
Exhibitor: Wenzhou Conway Light Industry Co., Ltd
Country/Region: Mainland China
Brand: CONWAY
Zone: Smart Eyewear
Booth: 1CON-054
Exhibitor: Interojo Inc.
Country/Region: Korea
Brand: Clalen
Zone: Contact Lenses & Accessories
Booth: 1C-F01
Exhibitor: Astucci International Limited
Country/Region: Hong Kong
Brand: ASTUCCI
Zone: Eyewear Accessories
Booth: 1D-D23
Exhibitor: Neway Macao Commercial Ltd
Country/Region: Macau
Brand: Natura
Zone: Brand Name Gallery
Booth: GH-E30
