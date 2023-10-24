Siam Piwat further solidifies its #1 luxury retail position, aiming to be the one of the best Luxury Destinations in the world

Caroline is behind Siam Piwat’s long-standing successful collaboration with the world’s leading luxury brands that continue to ensure Siam Paragon’s and ICONSIAM’s position as the ultimate destination for luxury brands. Meanwhile, Tipanat Lenbury, Senior Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Relations Division, a seasoned executive with more than two decades of expertise in luxury market management, has recently joined the team.

Tipanat shares that “Siam Piwat is the most trusted luxury developer in Thailand and both Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM continue to be the preferred destinations for all luxury brands. October 2023, will see opening of the new Luxe Hall in Siam Paragon, showcasing twenty leading luxury brands, including new to market brands like Loro Piana with their first boutique in Thailand, first men’s collection boutiques from Fendi and Louis Vuitton and leading luxury watch brands Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger Le Coultre, IWC, Panerai, Piaget, Chopard and Franck Muller, which are all exclusive to Siam Paragon”.



The New World of Luxury

Siam Paragon has embarked on a major transformation to create the 'New World of Luxury,' delivering a wide array of experiences that resonate with all visitors, thereby establishing a perfect community for global citizens.

Soaring to new heights of excellence to meet the lifestyle needs of the World of Tomorrow, Siam Paragon is developing a ground-breaking, multifaceted concept that will be pioneered for the first time not only in Thailand but globally. “With this renovation, Siam Paragon intends to enhance the breadth and depth of our luxury offer to a level unprecedented regionally, thereby attracting a new community of affluent younger customers who will become loyal fans of this exceptional destination,” Caroline said.

Early 2023, Siam Paragon opened a public space and listened to customers’ ideas through the Wall of Wonders, an interactive wall where all customers could suggest new exciting things they’d like to see. Those ideas have been used to inform the creation of various zones to better cater to each community, while technology has been adopted to stay abreast of changing trends to fulfill our visitors’ lifestyle needs and deliver experiences that exceed all expectations.

“We will redefine excellence yet again through collaboration with various retailers who have already opened phenomenally successful flagship stores with us. As part of our next phase, we will be working with them to create one-of-a-kind iconic stores that will set a new benchmark of excellence in Thailand,” Caroline said.

The full-scale renovation is gearing up to launch some new zones this year, with a completely revamped look to be unveiled in mid-2024, all designed to meet the needs of the “New World of Luxury.”