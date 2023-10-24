Siam Piwat further solidifies its #1 luxury retail position, aiming to be the one of the best Luxury Destinations in the world
Siam Piwat Group, Thailand’s leading world-class developer of global destinations, makes a bold move to redefine its game-changing properties and co-create spaces with retailers to reinforce its leadership in the luxury market with destinations that offer one of the most comprehensive arrays of luxury brands in the world.
Luxury businesses today have to provide many forms of indulgence for people of all ages and all walks of life. Siam Piwat is the owner and operator of global destinations Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, Thailand’s only luxury outlet mall, which together have the largest share of the luxury market in Thailand. Siam Piwat has always put itself at the forefront of the fast changing and perpetually evolving luxury landscape.
Caroline Murphy, President – Sales and Business Relations, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said: “The driving force that has played a pivotal role in propelling Siam Piwat to the forefront of the luxury market is the understanding of global trends, the needs of affluent consumers, and the requirements of leading luxury brands. Through co-creation, we work with luxury brands to curate distinct products and deliver exclusive experiences before anyone. Not only do we have a robust customer base who are extremely loyal to us, but we also have trusted long-standing relationships with all leading luxury brands. They have full confidence in our ability to create world-class destinations, providing every brand the platform to achieve their highest sales in the region and often amongst their highest globally.”
Siam Paragon is a world-class landmark in the heart of Bangkok and a destination that has won the hearts of all Thai and international visitors across the globe for almost two decades. Meanwhile, ICONSIAM, another global destination created by Siam Piwat, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023. ICONSIAM is a game-changing landmark that has set new standards for the industry as a one-of-a-kind luxury destination and a shining emblem of Thailand’s prosperity for surrounding communities and businesses. Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICONSIAM has successfully elevated the Chao Phraya River and turned the Thonburi side of the city into one of Bangkok’s fastest developing business and tourism hubs. ICONSIAM is currently planning an exciting new chapter to double the space allocated to luxury brands to strengthen its position as a must-visit shopping destination for global luxury brands.
Caroline is behind Siam Piwat’s long-standing successful collaboration with the world’s leading luxury brands that continue to ensure Siam Paragon’s and ICONSIAM’s position as the ultimate destination for luxury brands. Meanwhile, Tipanat Lenbury, Senior Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Relations Division, a seasoned executive with more than two decades of expertise in luxury market management, has recently joined the team.
Tipanat shares that “Siam Piwat is the most trusted luxury developer in Thailand and both Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM continue to be the preferred destinations for all luxury brands. October 2023, will see opening of the new Luxe Hall in Siam Paragon, showcasing twenty leading luxury brands, including new to market brands like Loro Piana with their first boutique in Thailand, first men’s collection boutiques from Fendi and Louis Vuitton and leading luxury watch brands Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger Le Coultre, IWC, Panerai, Piaget, Chopard and Franck Muller, which are all exclusive to Siam Paragon”.
The New World of Luxury
Siam Paragon has embarked on a major transformation to create the 'New World of Luxury,' delivering a wide array of experiences that resonate with all visitors, thereby establishing a perfect community for global citizens.
Soaring to new heights of excellence to meet the lifestyle needs of the World of Tomorrow, Siam Paragon is developing a ground-breaking, multifaceted concept that will be pioneered for the first time not only in Thailand but globally. “With this renovation, Siam Paragon intends to enhance the breadth and depth of our luxury offer to a level unprecedented regionally, thereby attracting a new community of affluent younger customers who will become loyal fans of this exceptional destination,” Caroline said.
Early 2023, Siam Paragon opened a public space and listened to customers’ ideas through the Wall of Wonders, an interactive wall where all customers could suggest new exciting things they’d like to see. Those ideas have been used to inform the creation of various zones to better cater to each community, while technology has been adopted to stay abreast of changing trends to fulfill our visitors’ lifestyle needs and deliver experiences that exceed all expectations.
“We will redefine excellence yet again through collaboration with various retailers who have already opened phenomenally successful flagship stores with us. As part of our next phase, we will be working with them to create one-of-a-kind iconic stores that will set a new benchmark of excellence in Thailand,” Caroline said.
The full-scale renovation is gearing up to launch some new zones this year, with a completely revamped look to be unveiled in mid-2024, all designed to meet the needs of the “New World of Luxury.”