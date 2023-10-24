B.Grimm Power's Robust Solar Investment in Italy.

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited continues its expansion in the renewable energy sector, driven by the overarching vision of achieving global leadership in energy production. The company recently diversified its investment portfolio by initiating a solar power plant project in Italy, executed throughRES Company Sicilia S.r.l., a subsidiary of B.Grimm Power, has acquired 100% of the total issued shares of LT06 S.r.l. , with an impressive production capacity of 80.9 megawatts. This development further strengthens the company's influential position in the continuously growing and stable renewable energy sector

Dr. Harald Link, President of B.Grimm Power, emphasized, "B.Grimm Power is dedicated to our vision of Empowering the World Compassionately." He expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of investments and the development of renewable energy projects in Italy. This strategic expansion was executed under the guidance of RES Company Sicilia S.r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of B.Grimm Power, which acquired 100% of the shares of LT06 S.r.l., an Italian company operating under local law. The acquisition was made from LT Service S.r.l., an independent entity, with a total value exceeding 10,000 euros.