B.Grimm Power's Robust Solar Investment in Italy, Driven by 'GreenLeap' Strategy for Global Energy Leadership
B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited continues its expansion in the renewable energy sector, driven by the overarching vision of achieving global leadership in energy production. The company recently diversified its investment portfolio by initiating a solar power plant project in Italy, executed throughRES Company Sicilia S.r.l., a subsidiary of B.Grimm Power, has acquired 100% of the total issued shares of LT06 S.r.l. , with an impressive production capacity of 80.9 megawatts. This development further strengthens the company's influential position in the continuously growing and stable renewable energy sector
Dr. Harald Link, President of B.Grimm Power, emphasized, "B.Grimm Power is dedicated to our vision of Empowering the World Compassionately." He expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of investments and the development of renewable energy projects in Italy.
This strategic expansion is fully aligned with B.Grimm Power's "GreenLeap-Global and Green" strategy, which is designed to foster enhanced global business cooperation with both domestic and international partners. The ongoing project, known as "Ortanova," invloves the installation of an 80.9 megawatts solar energy system on the ground, equipped with a tracking system, in response to the growing demand for clean energy. In addition to this project, B.Grimm Power is currently progressing with 250-300 megawatts of renewable energy power plant projects in various stages of development in Italy, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio.
Throughout the current year, B.Grimm Power has reaffirmed its dedication to investing in renewable energy power plants under subsidiary and joint venture schemes. This includes the privilege of being selected to generate and supply electricity from renewable sources to the Thai government, amounting to a total of 339.3 megawatts. Further investments encompass solar power plant projects in Malaysia, totalling 90 megawatts, as well as a 98.99 megawatts solar power plant project in Korea.
B.Grimm Power's commitment to expanding its investments in renewable energy extends both domestically and internationally, with ongoing construction and development of renewable energy power plants in countries such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Greece, the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. This strategic expansion is in line with B.Grimm Power's goal of increasing its renewable energy share to over 50%, effectively mitigating the impact of long-term natural gas price fluctuations. Furthermore, it underscores the company's dedication to forming strategic partnerships, fostering new business opportunities, —a key strategy in their operations. B,Grimm Power also aim to enhance its capacity to 10,000 megawatts from projects in operational or development by 2030. Simultaneously, B.Grimm Power is committed to achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, emphasizing the commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon future.