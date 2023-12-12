AESLA hosts AESLA AWARDS 2023 - AESTHETIC A LIST

AESLA Co., Ltd. (AESLA), a forefront importer and distributor of Word-Class medical aesthetic devices, adhering to the highest global standards set by US FDA and Gold Standard, hosted this event to extend sincere appreciation to esteemed guests who play a pivotal roles in driving the medical aesthetic industry and the economy of Thailand. The Ultimate goal is to position Thailand as a focal point for wellness tourism and medical hub, attended by a many healthcare and beauty professionals from leading hospitals and clinics.

In addition to award presentations and various performances, the event featured an exciting auction, collaborating with medical professionals to raise funds for charitable donations. The event also included an insightful Beauty Talk session with Ms. Anntonia Porsild, revel in the elegance of The Best Costumes award for attendees, try your luck on “Lucky Draw”, and explore the Innovative Exhibition corner. Showcasing cutting-edge medical aesthetic technologies and innovations from globally renowned brands, including the latest imported products and timeless market favorites that have garnered popularity over the years. The event also unveiled the “10 PIONEER OF PICOSURE PRO IN THAILAND,” introducing the highlight of this event, the latest model of the Picosecond Laser 755nm, a groundbreaking innovation in the field, now available for service in Thailand.