AESLA hosts AESLA AWARDS 2023 - AESTHETIC A LIST
Aiming to celebrate achievements in the medical aesthetic industry and award top beauty professionals in Thailand.
AESLA Co., Ltd. (AESLA), a leading importer and distributor of Word-Class medical aesthetic devices and cosmeceuticals, under the leadership of Mr. Warut Suthinan, Chief Executive Officer of AESLA Co., Ltd., proudly presents an exquisite GALA dinner titled "AESLA AESTHETIC A LIST – THE NIGHT OF HONOR – ANNUAL GALA AWARDS 2023." The event was held at the Pavilion Ballroom of Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on November 29, 2023, commencing at 6:00 PM.
AESLA Co., Ltd. (AESLA), a forefront importer and distributor of Word-Class medical aesthetic devices, adhering to the highest global standards set by US FDA and Gold Standard, hosted this event to extend sincere appreciation to esteemed guests who play a pivotal roles in driving the medical aesthetic industry and the economy of Thailand. The Ultimate goal is to position Thailand as a focal point for wellness tourism and medical hub, attended by a many healthcare and beauty professionals from leading hospitals and clinics.
In addition to award presentations and various performances, the event featured an exciting auction, collaborating with medical professionals to raise funds for charitable donations. The event also included an insightful Beauty Talk session with Ms. Anntonia Porsild, revel in the elegance of The Best Costumes award for attendees, try your luck on “Lucky Draw”, and explore the Innovative Exhibition corner. Showcasing cutting-edge medical aesthetic technologies and innovations from globally renowned brands, including the latest imported products and timeless market favorites that have garnered popularity over the years. The event also unveiled the “10 PIONEER OF PICOSURE PRO IN THAILAND,” introducing the highlight of this event, the latest model of the Picosecond Laser 755nm, a groundbreaking innovation in the field, now available for service in Thailand.
Presently, AESLA Co., Ltd. stands as a comprehensive leader in importing and distributing medical aesthetic devices. Extensive range of products encompasses renowned brand such as Asclepion, biotec italia, capillus, CYNOSURE, GME, HUMAN MED, Hydrafacial, Softfil, Syris Scientific, VENUS and Zimmer, aspiring to collaborate with other leading global brands in the future. Committed to advancing knowledge in medical aesthetic technology and innovation to consumers. This includes providing comprehensive medical treatments to address beauty concerns, medical conditions treatment, professional care and solution on beauty-related issues with utmost professionalism to ensure the best and safest results, adhering to principles of ethical practice, societal benefit, and environmental friendliness, thereby contributing to sustainable development.
Moreover, we have received esteemed honor from leading medical research institutions and prominent medical professionals, including Clinical Professor Dr. Niwat Polnikorn, Prof. Dr. Worapong Manuskiatti, Dr. Nataya Worawutinnont Asst. Prof. Dr. Marisa Pongprutthipan, Dr. Smith Arayaskul, as well as esteemed guests and celebrities, including M.R. Soraj Visartsak, Dr. Usanee Mahagitsiri Leoneo, Mr. Patpong Thanavisuth, Mrs. Preeyamol Thanavisuth, Ms. Kanyanat Phanchareun, Ms. Ratchata Sethworadej, Ms. Piyapor Sankosik, Mrs. Panissara Arayasakul, Mr. Nut Devahastin Na Ayutthaya, Mr. Luke – Ishikawa Plowden and Ms. Anntonia Porsild.