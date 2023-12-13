Falcon Insurance hosts “Fairfax Asia Summit 2023” in Bangkok

Falcon Thailand, as a subsidiary of Fairfax Group, aligns with Fairfax's principles, particularly in underwriting practices, accuracy, fairness and promptness for claim management. Since joining the Fairfax Group in mid-2023, Falcon Thailand has gained confidence in enhancing its insurance capabilities and services to customers and partners through innovative and modern technologies supported by Fairfax Group companies worldwide. Looking ahead to 2024, Falcon Thailand aims to exceed 11% growth, focusing on Commercial Lines and Special Lines insurance products with support from Fairfax Group companies. The Company also plans to expand the market in Motor and A&H Insurance products, leveraging automated systems and collaborating with business partners aligned with Fairfax's guidelines. The Company has also prepared new comprehensive products and services which are set to be introduced to customers in 2024.

Fairfax and Falcon Thailand emphasize organizational culture, following Fairfax’s 8 values and guiding principles as a framework for employees globally. The Fairfax Asia Summit 2023 event included the presentation of the Fairfax Asia Ambassador Award to 9 employees from Fairfax Asia in recognition of their embodiment of "doing good, by doing well" values, as voted by their peers across the region.