BIG, Ajinomoto sign MOU for sustainable energy management

BIG and Ajinomoto have entered into a collaborative agreement to examine and analyze strategies aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the production of flavor enhancers, including Ajinomoto's Umami Seasoning and other food products. This partnership extends to evaluating utility systems within the factory, utilizing BIG's advanced Carbon Accounting Platform to propel sustainable energy management within the food industry. The initiative aligns with Ajinomoto's business transformation plan to become a leader in the creation of enduring well-being in Thai society.

The MOU signing took place at Celadon, The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel on December 19, 2023.

