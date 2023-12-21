Oracle empowers Minor Hotels’ global expansion, enhancing guest experiences with advanced cloud solutions

The OPERA Cloud PMS, which has been implemented starting with the group’s flagship Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, provides a comprehensive platform for property management, streamlining processes from reservations to housekeeping. Minor Hotels' approach to overcoming pre-cloud technology challenges, such as dependency on hardware deliveries, has been revolutionized. "With Oracle's cloud solutions, we now have the agility to deploy hotel systems without being constrained by hardware logistics, ensuring timely and responsive market engagement," added Rajakarier.

Oracle's rapid growth in the cloud sector is evident in the success of its multi-billion-dollar Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) business, which boasts a competitive edge in pricing, performance, and security. The comprehensive Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite is tailored to support various industries, enabling Thai customers to tackle their most pressing challenges, from financial planning to supply chain disruptions and human resources management. Oracle has also invested significantly in its vertical application business, dedicated to creating specialized software solutions for sectors like retail, manufacturing, public sector, healthcare, and telecommunications.

This focus on industry-specific needs has paid off in the Thai hospitality market, where Oracle's cloud solutions have propelled Minor Hotels to achieve unprecedented third-quarter net profits. These gains highlight the effectiveness of cloud technology in fostering substantial revenue growth and enhancing operational efficiency. Oracle's commitment to digital innovation is further reinforced by the trust placed in its cloud services by over 90,000 customers across the Asia Pacific, including prominent names like Minor Hotels, Siam Makro, Lotus’s, Provincial Electricity Authority, and Siam Commercial Bank, signifying a robust drive towards the digital transformation of businesses at a global scale.