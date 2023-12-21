Oracle empowers Minor Hotels’ global expansion, enhancing guest experiences with advanced cloud solutions
Oracle's cloud technology propels Minor Hotels’ expansion and streamlines guest services, marking a new era in hospitality efficiency and global growth.
Oracle today announced a significant step forward in the hospitality sector with the successful deployment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to enhance Minor Hotels' operational capabilities. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Minor Hotels’ pursuit of innovative solutions to fuel its global expansion and elevate the guest experience.
"With Oracle's cloud technologies, Minor Hotels has rapidly modernized operations, seeing a 25% increase in staff efficiency and a 20% faster acquisition of actionable data insights," said Taveesak Saengthong, Managing Director of Oracle Thailand. "Our OPERA Cloud Property Management System is at the heart of this advancement, providing a seamless and integrated experience across hotel operations. At Oracle, we are dedicated to providing our clients with comprehensive cloud solutions. Our involvement with industry leaders like Minor Hotels underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and enhanced guest experiences."
Minor Hotels, which has witnessed a significant year-over-year core net profit growth of 8%, is tapping into Oracle's cloud solutions to maintain its momentum in the post-pandemic era. Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, credits the partnership with enhancing the agility and responsiveness needed to meet evolving market demands. "Our partnership with Oracle has allowed us to fast-track our expansion plans and improve operational efficiency significantly. The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including the OPERA Cloud Property Management System, has empowered us with the flexibility and scalability necessary to meet the evolving demands of our customers," Rajakarier stated.
The OPERA Cloud PMS, which has been implemented starting with the group’s flagship Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, provides a comprehensive platform for property management, streamlining processes from reservations to housekeeping. Minor Hotels' approach to overcoming pre-cloud technology challenges, such as dependency on hardware deliveries, has been revolutionized. "With Oracle's cloud solutions, we now have the agility to deploy hotel systems without being constrained by hardware logistics, ensuring timely and responsive market engagement," added Rajakarier.
Oracle's rapid growth in the cloud sector is evident in the success of its multi-billion-dollar Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) business, which boasts a competitive edge in pricing, performance, and security. The comprehensive Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite is tailored to support various industries, enabling Thai customers to tackle their most pressing challenges, from financial planning to supply chain disruptions and human resources management. Oracle has also invested significantly in its vertical application business, dedicated to creating specialized software solutions for sectors like retail, manufacturing, public sector, healthcare, and telecommunications.
This focus on industry-specific needs has paid off in the Thai hospitality market, where Oracle's cloud solutions have propelled Minor Hotels to achieve unprecedented third-quarter net profits. These gains highlight the effectiveness of cloud technology in fostering substantial revenue growth and enhancing operational efficiency. Oracle's commitment to digital innovation is further reinforced by the trust placed in its cloud services by over 90,000 customers across the Asia Pacific, including prominent names like Minor Hotels, Siam Makro, Lotus’s, Provincial Electricity Authority, and Siam Commercial Bank, signifying a robust drive towards the digital transformation of businesses at a global scale.