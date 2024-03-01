DeeMoney partners with Alipay and WeChat for seamless cross-border remittance to China
DeeMoney, a leading cross-border money transfer platform, announced a major partnership today with Alipay and WeChat (Weixin), China's dominant digital wallets, to offer seamless remittances to Chinese consumers.
World Bank data 2022 presented by MasterCard reveal a remarkable trend - Thailand's personal-to-personal (P2P) remittances to China surged past 30 billion baht in 2022, ranking third among all recipient countries. This impressive figure underscores the strength and potential of this flourishing remittance country, and further growth is anticipated.
China's digital landscape is ruled by the two biggest digital wallets platform: Alipay, boasting over 1.3 billion users, and WeChat (Weixin) with an impressive 1.2 billion users. Together, they practically cover the entire mobile internet population in China.
DeeMoney sees a significant opportunity in the Chinese market. With the increasing number of Chinese investors, expat, business people and tourists visiting Thailand, and the Thai government's free visa policy for Chinese citizens, DeeMoney believes that the time is right to expand services to support this market.
DeeMoney is confident in its ability to succeed in the Chinese market. The company offers better competitive exchange rates, faster and easier money transfer services, and a user-friendly app that supports the Chinese language and DeeMoney is also regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
DeeMoney's collaboration with Alipay and WeChat (Weixin) represents a significant leap forward in its penetration to the Chinese market. This partnership will allow DeeMoney to offer its services to a large and growing customer base in Thailand and China.
Mr. Aswin Phlaphongphanich, CEO and Co-Founder of DeeMoney said “We are excited to partner with Alipay and WeChat (Weixin) to offer seamless remittances to Chinese consumers, the Thailand-China remittance market is growing rapidly, and we believe that our partnership with Alipay and WeChat (Weixin) will allow us to capture a significant share of this market. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible remittance experience, and this partnership is a major step towards achieving that goal.”
DeeMoney and WeChat (Weixin) are excited to announce a special promotion. From now until April 30, 2024, DeeMoney customers can enjoy waived transfer fees when sending money to WeChat (Weixin) platform. Following the promotion’s conclusion, a standard fee of 250 THB will apply. The purpose of our promotion is to offer customers an added incentive to experience the value and quality of our safe, reliable, and efficient international money transfer firsthand, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all customers. For more information about this promotion, please contact DeeMoney customer service at 02-821-5555 or visit the DeeMoney website: https://www.deemoney.com