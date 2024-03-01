DeeMoney partners with Alipay and WeChat for seamless cross-border remittance to China

World Bank data 2022 presented by MasterCard reveal a remarkable trend - Thailand's personal-to-personal (P2P) remittances to China surged past 30 billion baht in 2022, ranking third among all recipient countries. This impressive figure underscores the strength and potential of this flourishing remittance country, and further growth is anticipated.

China's digital landscape is ruled by the two biggest digital wallets platform: Alipay, boasting over 1.3 billion users, and WeChat (Weixin) with an impressive 1.2 billion users. Together, they practically cover the entire mobile internet population in China.

DeeMoney sees a significant opportunity in the Chinese market. With the increasing number of Chinese investors, expat, business people and tourists visiting Thailand, and the Thai government's free visa policy for Chinese citizens, DeeMoney believes that the time is right to expand services to support this market.

DeeMoney is confident in its ability to succeed in the Chinese market. The company offers better competitive exchange rates, faster and easier money transfer services, and a user-friendly app that supports the Chinese language and DeeMoney is also regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

DeeMoney's collaboration with Alipay and WeChat (Weixin) represents a significant leap forward in its penetration to the Chinese market. This partnership will allow DeeMoney to offer its services to a large and growing customer base in Thailand and China.