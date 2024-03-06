OR collaborates with Konvy, to propel ongoing expansion in health and beauty

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Konvy International Limited announced today the signature of a partnership collaboration to unveil new Health & Beauty stores across Thailand. The collaboration will accelerate its market penetration into Thailand’s health and beauty industry by broadening customer outreach and offering an enhanced shopping experience for high-quality health and beauty brands. The launch of the first Health & Beauty store is slated for mid-2024 in Bangkok.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Energy Complex and officiated by Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), and QingGui Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Konvy International Limited. The new partnership will leverage both companies’ capabilities to serve a wide mass market segment of beauty enthusiasts who prioritize self-care and personal well-being.

