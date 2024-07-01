EGAT showcases BackEN EV system, vital assistant for EV charging station business

On June 27, 2024, Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) chaired the opening of the “EGAT EV the Journey to Business Solutions” event for those interested in EV charging station business and gave advice as well as showcase the BackEN EV system. More than 200 entrepreneurs were interested and joined the event at EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters, Nonthaburi Province.

EGAT’s mission is to enhance the power system security of the nation and support the government policy to develop the country’s society and economy. During the past 4-5 years of energy transition, EGAT has operated under the Ministry of Energy’s 4D1E policy, most importantly E: Electrification under which various industries will transition toward the use of electricity and electric vehicles (EVs). Therefore, EGAT is an important mechanism of the government to help create the infrastructure for the EV industry, build confidence for Thais to change to EVs, and persuade foreign investors to invest in Thailand’s EV industry through the development of EleX by EGAT charging stations nationwide, the EleXA application that facilitates users to reserve charging stations with added network stations, and the BackEN EV system for efficient EV charging station management.