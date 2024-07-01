EGAT showcases BackEN EV system, vital assistant for EV charging station business

On June 27, 2024, Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) chaired the opening of the “EGAT EV the Journey to Business Solutions” event for those interested in EV charging station business and gave advice as well as showcase the BackEN EV system. More than 200 entrepreneurs were interested and joined the event at EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters, Nonthaburi Province.
EGAT’s mission is to enhance the power system security of the nation and support the government policy to develop the country’s society and economy. During the past 4-5 years of energy transition, EGAT has operated under the Ministry of Energy’s 4D1E policy, most importantly E: Electrification under which various industries will transition toward the use of electricity and electric vehicles (EVs). Therefore, EGAT is an important mechanism of the government to help create the infrastructure for the EV industry, build confidence for Thais to change to EVs, and persuade foreign investors to invest in Thailand’s EV industry through the development of EleX by EGAT charging stations nationwide, the EleXA application that facilitates users to reserve charging stations with added network stations, and the BackEN EV system for efficient EV charging station management.
In this event, entrepreneurs interested in the EV charging station business can exchange opinions with service providers and discuss the EV business with EGAT experts to build confidence in investing in this business. These include investment models for installing charging stations, return on investment, and suitable station locations. EGAT also offers the BackEN EV system and EleXA application which will help facilitate EV charging stations and create more revenue for entrepreneurs.
During the event, there were interesting seminars held by EGAT project heads and developers. For example, EleX by EGAT: with over 160 EleX by EGAT and EleXA network charging stations, the goal is to have 300 stations by the end of 2024. EGAT is also ready to support EV Fleet Solutions, a business management assistant for EV transport. EleXA: the application will have new features, such as booking a station, checking the status of the reservation, and getting a notification when it reaches your queue, as well as choosing to charge with green energy generated from renewable energy. BackEN EV: the EV station management system was developed by EGAT for those interested in the EV charging station business. It can monitor the revenue in real time and provide a sales summary report.
Moreover, there were other discussions, such as The Next Step of EV Users in Thailand by Mr. Chatchawan Wattanachot of Kim Property Live about the opportunity for the EV market to grow in the business and transport sectors that care about the environment and are transitioning to EVs to reduce carbon emissions. Total Solutions: Direct Experience from a Station Owner by Mr. Attapon Thaphaengphan of iMOD who joined with entrepreneurs to use the service of EGAT’s Total Solutions, a one-stop service for designing and installing charging stations with safety standards by EGAT. They discussed the investment model for installing charging stations for different businesses, return on investment, suitable locations for stations, managing the station with BackEN EV, and using the EleXA application. The entrepreneurs shared that the station gained customers continuously, they can monitor the usage in real time via the application, and the system is stable and convenient to use.
For those interested in EV charging station business, please contact LINE OA: @BackenEV https://egatev.egat.co.th/ or FB Page: EGAT EV.