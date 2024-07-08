Siam Commercial Bank and FWD Insurance celebrate a 5-year partnership with the new ‘The Longer You Stay, the More Special’ series

"Over the past five years, we have had the privilege of supporting our customers through illnesses, facilitating smooth inheritance transitions, and providing stability with benefits totaling over 86,888 million baht.** At Siam Commercial Bank, we take pride in alleviating unexpected financial burdens for many Thai individuals, underscoring the importance of thoughtful life and health planning. With Thailand's aging population and longer life expectancies, we recognize the critical need for long-term financial strategies. Therefore, we have partnered with FWD Insurance to offer long-term savings insurance options, featuring short-term premium payments and lifelong protection. These policies also include annual cash benefits, ensuring stable security for you and your loved ones," Ms. Poramasiri added.

Mr. David Korunić, Chief Executive Officer for Thailand & Cambodia at FWD Life Insurance Plc., said, “Since FWD Insurance joined forces with Siam Commercial Bank in 2019, it has been five years, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to form a successful partnership, driving growth in the life insurance business and achieving the leading position in the bancassurance channel. Currently, we hold a market share of 28.68%.*** Guided by our customer-led approach, we conduct thorough research to develop innovative products and services that are user-friendly and cater to the diverse needs of our customers across different lifestyles and life stages.”

"We are committed to developing life insurance products that offer diverse protections, helping customers manage risks and plan for future financial security for themselves and their families. In celebrating our 5th anniversary of success, we have partnered with Siam Commercial Bank to introduce long-term savings insurance products that guarantee returns in all economic conditions. These products are tailored for working-age individuals seeking to build stability, support future expenses, prepare for retirement, or leave a legacy. They represent a valuable investment that brings happiness to families. These policies, offering benefits across life's journey, reflect FWD Insurance's dedication to 'Celebrate living' and provide peace of mind for our customers," emphasized Mr. David.

To mark a successful 5-year collaboration in the insurance industry, Siam Commercial Bank and FWD Insurance are launching the “The Longer You Stay, the More Special” campaign. As part of this initiative, they are introducing “Two- Popetorn”, an artist and composer, along with his family, to emphasize the significance of long-term life planning. Two-Popetorn will compose a special song titled "The Longer You Stay, the More Special" to evoke positive emotions, symbolizing the collaborative efforts of both organizations in creating valuable products for Thai society. Additionally, he will share his personal journey of long-term life planning, spanning from the outset of his career to the present, aiming to inspire others to secure a stable future for themselves and their families.

"The Longer You Stay, the More Special" comprises three flagship long-term savings insurance products: Pra-Gun-Triple Seven (77/7), Pra-Gun-Khum-Krong-Mung-Khung 85/8, and Pra-Gun-Moradok-Mung-Khung 90/9. Customers can opt for premium payment periods of 7, 8, or 9 years, or choose all three policies to receive a lump sum payout at age 77, 85, and 90. Additionally, policyholders receive annual cash benefits ranging from 10% to 14% of the sum assured. These policies are easy to apply for, requiring no health check-ups or health questions, making them suitable for Thailand's aging society.

At the same time, customers who purchase insurance in the "The Longer You Stay, the More Special" product group will enjoy a special 5-step privilege program:****

Privilege 1: for insurance premiums of 10,000 baht or more, receive a cash benefit of up to 10%. Current customers with expired contracts (maturity) or fully paid-up insurance policies will also receive an additional Magic Gift Card worth up to 3% when they make additional purchases.

Privilege 2: enjoy 0% installment payments for up to 10 months when paying with an SCB credit card or CardX credit card.

Privilege 3: access special benefits through the FWD MyWell service, which includes comprehensive health services to promote your and your loved ones’ well-being by creating experience with various pre-claim in addition to the coverage in the insurance policy.

Privilege 4: stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as a Hong Kong Disneyland package and more than 160 other prizes.

Privilege 5: receive a Priority Pass card valid for one year when paying an annual premium of 2 million baht or more. This card provides VIP access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide, offering selected food, beverages, and amenities to enhance the travel experience, with unlimited usage.



* Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA) as of the end of April 2024.

** FWD Life Insurance as of the end of May 2024.

*** TLAA Statistic Report, April 2024 by the Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA), สมาคมประกันชีวิตไทย (tlaa.org)

**** Conditions as specified by the bank.



Remarks:

• Insured by FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited.

• Reward granted by SCB

• SCB is only an authorized broker.

• Buyers must understand the details of coverage and conditions before deciding to insure.

• Insurable guideline refer to Underwriting procedures of FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited.