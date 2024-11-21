First time in Thailand! Juneyao unveils “JY AIR”, first electric vehicle integrating intelligent technology and sustainability



Highlight Features and Cutting-Edge Technology of JY AIR.

The JY AIR electric car is designed for maximum performance in both driving efficiency and safety. Coming with the Crystal OS, an operating system developed by Jun Yao's research and development team. This Crystal OS features intelligent control and operation, allowing the driver to manage all functions at the touch of a fingertip. Including controlling the lights, windows, and tailgate, and also supporting real-time adjustments based on road conditions, providing a smooth driving experience in all situations.

The SKY platform, with five-star safety, is another feature that enhances confidence in safety. This platform can develop new vehicle models globally, ensuring high performance and superior safety, thereby providing a competitive edge. By covering a wide range of vehicle types from A-class to C-class sedan, SUV, coupe, MPVs, and other categories.

The Level 2+ autonomous driving technology equipped in the JY AIR ensures confident automated driving. Including advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, parking assistance for effortless parking, blind-spot warnings to reduce the risk of accidents, and lane-keeping control to maximize safety during driving. This model has also achieved top-level safety certifications, earning 5-star ratings from both NCAP and E-NCAP, providing confidence for drivers and passengers on every journey.





Enjoy Luxurious Design and Superior Comfort.

Beyond the cutting-edge technology, the JY AIR is designed to meet the lifestyle needs of drivers seeking comfort and luxury. With aerodynamic ONE BOX design ensures quiet driving and excellent aerodynamics. The interior features high-quality materials and luxurious textures, offering spaciousness and tranquility while reducing external noise, providing maximum comfort for both the driver and passengers.

Moreover, the cabin innovations include a 3D vehicle control system that delivers a highly responsive driving experience. Allowing for one-touch control of lights, windows, and the tailgate. Additionally, a 2.072-square-meter panoramic roof enhances the sense of openness and comfort.

JY AIR is available in four colors: Moon White, Meteorite Blue, Aurora Green, and Galactic Black. Additionally, there are special promotions for early reservations to ensure consumers feel confident in the after-sales service and the value of their investment in this new electric vehicle model.

Those interested can visit the showroom and experience the intelligent driving of the JY AIR at the Thailand Motor Expo 2024, Booth B17, from November 29 to December 10, 2024. The Juneyao team will be available to provide consultations and answer any questions. Additionally, after-sales service centers are equipped with a full stock of spare parts to ensure prompt and comprehensive service for all customer needs.

For those interested in updated on news about the JY AIR and the latest promotions, please visit the website at www.juneyaoauto.com or follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Juneyaothailand. Both platforms will provide continuous updates about the electric vehicle brand, including information on reservation programs, warranties, and other exclusive benefits designed to enhance the user experience.