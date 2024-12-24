Thai Union ranked no.1 in the food products industry on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2024

This achievement highlights Thai Union’s unwavering dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices under its globally recognized sustainability strategy, SeaChange® 2030.
This marks the 11th consecutive year that Thai Union has been listed on the DJSI, a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly traded companies. The Company was previously ranked number one on the Food Products Industry Index of the DJSI in 2018, 2019, and 2022.
In the dimensions of Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social, Thai Union achieved a 100th percentile score. The Company also received 100th percentile scores in sub-dimensions including Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Risk & Crisis Management, Supply Chain Management, Tax Strategy, Environmental Policy & Management, Biodiversity, Human Rights, and Health & Nutrition.
“Achieving the top spot in the DJSI food industry ranking is an extraordinary honor and a reflection of the collective efforts of our team and stakeholders around the world,” said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group. “At Thai Union, we are not just focused on providing quality seafood to consumers worldwide; we are also committed to protecting our planet and empowering the communities we work with. SeaChange® 2030 continues to be the driving force behind our actions, ensuring that we remain a positive force for change in the industry.”
Over the past year, Thai Union has continued to make progress in its sustainability initiatives, including:
• Launching the Shrimp Decarbonization Initiative in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and Ahold Delhaize USA to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the shrimp supply chain
• Becoming the first in Asia to achieve the Aquaculture Stewardship Council Feed Standard certification through Thai Union Feedmill
• Collaborating with the Thai government on a Zero Wastewater Discharge Project, achieving 100 percent wastewater treatment at the Company’s fish processing plant
• Partnering with Seven Clean Seas and Second Life to tackle plastic pollution through innovative waste reduction solutions
• Implementing a Global Ethical Recruitment Policy to ensure fair, transparent, and professional hiring practices
These efforts are an essential part of SeaChange® 2030, which is built around 11 interconnected goals, including a 42 percent reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a commitment to net zero by 2050, and a THB 250 million investment in ecosystem restoration and protection.
“This recognition reinforces the tangible impact of our sustainability initiatives and motivates us to aim even higher,” said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Thai Union. “SeaChange®2030 is central to our strategy, ensuring that we not only reduce emissions and waste but also address broader challenges such as biodiversity loss, responsible sourcing, and creating equitable workplaces. Our actions today are designed to leave a positive legacy for future generations.”
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates and assesses the sustainability practices of companies globally every year, with more than 3,000 across 62 industries actively participating. The CSA enables companies such as Thai Union to benchmark their performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria that are relevant to sustainability focused investors.