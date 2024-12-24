Thai Union ranked no.1 in the food products industry on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2024

Over the past year, Thai Union has continued to make progress in its sustainability initiatives, including:

• Launching the Shrimp Decarbonization Initiative in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and Ahold Delhaize USA to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the shrimp supply chain

• Becoming the first in Asia to achieve the Aquaculture Stewardship Council Feed Standard certification through Thai Union Feedmill

• Collaborating with the Thai government on a Zero Wastewater Discharge Project, achieving 100 percent wastewater treatment at the Company’s fish processing plant

• Partnering with Seven Clean Seas and Second Life to tackle plastic pollution through innovative waste reduction solutions

• Implementing a Global Ethical Recruitment Policy to ensure fair, transparent, and professional hiring practices

These efforts are an essential part of SeaChange® 2030, which is built around 11 interconnected goals, including a 42 percent reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a commitment to net zero by 2050, and a THB 250 million investment in ecosystem restoration and protection.

“This recognition reinforces the tangible impact of our sustainability initiatives and motivates us to aim even higher,” said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Thai Union. “SeaChange®2030 is central to our strategy, ensuring that we not only reduce emissions and waste but also address broader challenges such as biodiversity loss, responsible sourcing, and creating equitable workplaces. Our actions today are designed to leave a positive legacy for future generations.”

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates and assesses the sustainability practices of companies globally every year, with more than 3,000 across 62 industries actively participating. The CSA enables companies such as Thai Union to benchmark their performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria that are relevant to sustainability focused investors.