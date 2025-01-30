AIS presents exclusive promotions at the Thailand Mobile Expo 2025, offering special deals to customers

• For students and professionals: The AIS Cloud PC app allows you to turn your tablet into a portable computer using Windows, compatible with both Mac OS/iOS and Android devices. No need to buy a new computer, with pricing starting at just 299 THB per month, and all data is safely stored on the cloud.

• For gamers: AIS introduces the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series, the first in Thailand, featuring the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Special deals include up to 8,400 THB off and free gifts worth up to 7,760 THB.

• For travelers: The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone offers an 8K camera, compact size, and speeds up to 47 km/h, perfect for travelers and content creators. Exclusive accessories are included at the AIS booth at the Mobile Expo 2025.

• For home entertainment: AIS 3BB FIBRE3 introduces the SMART WIRELESS MICROPHONE that pairs with the SMART SOUNDBAR for an upgraded karaoke experience, featuring Dolby ATMOS sound and THX technology, making karaoke sessions even more fun. It offers special functions such as Karaoke Quality, Normal Sound, and special sound modes like Chipmunk Voice and Child Voice. This all-in-one entertainment upgrade for fixed broadband customers is available for only 1,900 THB, including a pair of microphones, at AIS Online Store, AIS, and 3BB Shops.

• For tax savings and shopping: AIS is offering Super Sale discounts of up to 50% on 5G smartphones and other gadgets. You can also use 10 AIS Points for discounts up to 12,200 THB and enjoy tax savings of up to 30,000 THB with Easy E-Receipt.

• For Shopper, save more, and enjoy tax deductions! AIS rolls out a massive Super Sale, offering smartphones, gadgets, and accessories at unbeatable prices. Get up to 50% off on unlocked 5G smartphones or redeem 10 AIS Points for a discount of up to 12,200 THB. Plus, claim tax deductions of up to 30,000 THB with Easy E-Receipt!

• For superstitious: AIS offers the Pernneung SIM card. These business-enhancing numbers, carefully selected by Sinsae Pernneung Wongphudon, an expert in numerology, are designed to bring prosperity and financial luck through the power of numerology. Enhance your luck and wealth throughout the Year 2025.