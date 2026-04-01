True Shopping winds down after 14 years amid tougher digital competition

True GS, operator of True Shopping, has announced the official closure of the business after more than 14 years of serving customers and business partners.

The company said it had received strong support from customers and partners throughout its journey and expressed its gratitude for the trust and co-operation it had enjoyed over the years.

According to the company, the decision to cease operations was driven by changes in the market landscape, particularly shifting consumer behaviour as more people move to digital platforms, along with intensifying competition across the industry.

Although the business is shutting down, the company said it remains committed to treating suppliers and employees fairly and appropriately.