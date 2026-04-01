True Shopping winds down after 14 years amid tougher digital competition

True GS, operator of True Shopping, has announced the official closure of the business after more than 14 years of serving customers and business partners.
The company said it had received strong support from customers and partners throughout its journey and expressed its gratitude for the trust and co-operation it had enjoyed over the years.
According to the company, the decision to cease operations was driven by changes in the market landscape, particularly shifting consumer behaviour as more people move to digital platforms, along with intensifying competition across the industry.
Although the business is shutting down, the company said it remains committed to treating suppliers and employees fairly and appropriately.
For suppliers with outstanding receivables, the company confirmed that all debts would be repaid in full, with every supplier set to receive 100% payment. It said formal notices have already been issued to all suppliers, outlining both the business closure and the repayment process to ensure equal treatment.
The company expects all suppliers to receive full payment by the end of April 2026. It added that the repayment process is already under way, and any supplier who has not yet received the relevant documents, or who needs further information, can contact the company for details and supporting paperwork.
For employees, the company said appropriate and fair support measures have been put in place to help them move on to new opportunities.
True GS also thanked customers, suppliers and partners once again for being part of True Shopping’s 14-year journey.