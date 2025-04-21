China’s booming beauty market presents golden opportunity for Thai brands

According to the DITP, the Chinese beauty industry is evolving rapidly—particularly in the areas of skincare and aesthetic medical services—making it an ideal time for Thai companies to enter this dynamic market. With increasing demand for high-quality, natural products and a growing interest in wellness and non-invasive treatments, Thai beauty offerings are well-positioned to meet the expectations of discerning Chinese consumers.

The DITP’s recent market research categorizes China’s beauty industry into two key segments: general beauty care—which includes cosmetics and non-medical beauty tools—and aesthetic medicine, a sector experiencing rapid growth due to the rising popularity of non-invasive treatments.

To tap into this potential, Thai brands can leverage their strength in natural and herbal skincare. Products rooted in traditional Thai herbal remedies align well with Chinese consumer preferences, which emphasize quality, safety, and natural ingredients.