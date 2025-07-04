Ducati Appoints AAS Group as Official Business Partner in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – 1 July 2025 – Ducati Asia - Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of AAS Auto Service Co., Ltd. as its new official importer and distributor in Thailand, effective July 1, 2025. This partnership follows a thorough selection process and marks a significant milestone in Ducati's strategic growth in Southeast Asia.
AAS Group has established a strong reputation in Thailand's luxury automotive market. As the longstanding official sole authorized importer and distributor of Porsche and Bentley—brands under the Volkswagen Group—in Thailand for more than 35 years, it has consistently demonstrated excellence in delivering premium customer experiences and driving business growth. Over the past few years, AAS Group has further distinguished itself through its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, executing a comprehensive curated calendar of high-impact events and bespoke brand experiences.
Mr. Marco Biondi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Ducati Asia-Pacific, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome AAS Group as our new partner in Thailand. Their proven track record in managing prestigious automotive brands, paired with their robust infrastructure and customer-focused strategy, gives us full confidence in their ability to elevate Ducati's presence in the Thai market. I am certain that Ducati customers will greatly benefit from this new collaboration."
Mr. Biondi also extended his gratitude to the outgoing partner:
“On behalf of Ducati, I would like to sincerely thank the Motore Italiano Co., Ltd, for their dedication, passion, and excellence over the past four years. They have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for Ducati in Thailand”.
Mr. Anuwat Inthraphuvasak, COO, AAS Group (Motorcycle) added: "We are deeply honored by Ducati’s trust in selecting AAS Group as its business partner in Thailand. Our shared vision for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and sustainable brand growth forms a strong foundation for this partnership. With our proactive and integrated approach across marketing, sales, aftersales, and talent development, we are confident in our ability to expand Ducati’s presence and customer base in Thailand. We look forward to working closely with Ducati Asia-Pacific to deliver exceptional service and value to the Ducatisti community. Mr Anuwat added that we will also soon announce the operations of our flagship showroom in the heart of Bangkok very soon to further service our clients alongside the currently operational dealerships in Thailand "
AAS Group has been the official importer and distributor of several prestigious automotive brands in Thailand since 1986, consistently setting new benchmarks in sales performance and customer satisfaction through strategic marketing, service excellence, and a strong commitment to quality.