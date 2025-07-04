Ducati Appoints AAS Group as Official Business Partner in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – 1 July 2025 – Ducati Asia - Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of AAS Auto Service Co., Ltd. as its new official importer and distributor in Thailand, effective July 1, 2025. This partnership follows a thorough selection process and marks a significant milestone in Ducati's strategic growth in Southeast Asia.

AAS Group has established a strong reputation in Thailand's luxury automotive market. As the longstanding official sole authorized importer and distributor of Porsche and Bentley—brands under the Volkswagen Group—in Thailand for more than 35 years, it has consistently demonstrated excellence in delivering premium customer experiences and driving business growth. Over the past few years, AAS Group has further distinguished itself through its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, executing a comprehensive curated calendar of high-impact events and bespoke brand experiences.