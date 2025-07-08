VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp - The Phenomenon of Faithful Light At Night

1. “Candlelight of Ubon - United in Faith” at the Grand Royal Commemorative Lent Candles in Thung Si Muang, 2. “Beautiful Lotuses Amidst Auspicious Arts - The Glorious Isan Land” at Thung Si Muang’ Lawn, 3. “The Light of The Land - The Legendary Region of Ubon Ratchathani” in the Ubon Ratchathani National Museum Building, 4. “The Light and Shadow of Weeping Figs Recount The Story of the Town” at Ubon Ratchathani National Museum’s Weeping Figs, 5. "The Light of Phadung - The Media Arts of The Town” at Phadung Sarn Printing House, 6. Hi Light : Projection Mapping "The Light of The Great Dock - A Worship to The Dhamma of Ubon" at Wat Supattanaram Worawihan, 7. “The Warm Light – The Destination of Artistry” at The Yellow Building, 8. “The Elaborate Gold Art” at Sin Prasert Gold Shop, 9. “The Precious Royal Dhamma – Timeless Faith” at Wat Luang Ubon Ratchathani, 10. “The Luminous Tripitaka Hall - The Gold of The Dhamma” at Tripitaka Hall, which is located in Wat Thung Si Muang’s Pond, and 11. “The Light of Nirvana - Buddhist Art” at Wat Maha Wanaram – The Royal Temple.

In the term of Must Taste, a food fair with 25 shops aims to inspire visitors to explore the communities that serve as the source of ingredients through creative activities that highlight the uniqueness of Thai cuisine, local delicacies, and Thailand’s diverse culinary culture. At the same time, additional activities in the event focus on responsible tourism and environment to drive the future growth of Thailand’s tourism industry sustainably.

Thai and foreign tourists are welcome to experience wonderful lighting displays at the “VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp” between July 7 and July 16, 2025 from 6pm to 11pm. At the Ubon Ratchathani City Pillar Shrine, a food fair and music performances by artists will be available between July 7 and July 13 from 3pm to 10pm. The TAT expects that the event can attract 450,000 visitors, including 449,200 Thais and 800 foreigners, generating a circular flow of 1.2-billion-baht revenue.