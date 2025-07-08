VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp - The Phenomenon of Faithful Light At Night

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to elevate the experience in the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” by introducing “Amazing Experience” through Thai charms and tourism-related activities in new styles. Following the concept “5 Must Do in Thailand”, the “VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp” – The Phenomenon of Colored Lighting That Illuminates Ubon Ratchathani’s Nights is held to make all journeys in every place meaningful, and fulfilling.
Based on the concept “5 Must Do in Thailand”, the event becomes one of TAT’s tourism initiatives to encourage travel during the Green Season 2025, promoting and connecting significant cities with hidden gems to create memorable experiences at each step. This creative festival is the result of a collaboration between government officials, the private sector, and other alliances from different sectors to stimulate domestic travel, and provide travel inspiration for all lifestyles of modern travelers. Additionally, this is the significant move to help elevate Thailand’s tourism industry, distribute income to local communities, boost the economy, and ensure the sustainability of the country’s grassroots economy. The official opening ceremony is slated on July 7, 2025, and is to be presided over by Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor for domestic marketing at the TAT, Mr. Phob Phusompong, Vice Governor, Ubon Ratchathani Province, and Ms. Pittaya Chaisongkhram, Mayor, Ubon Ratchathai.
Under the concept “5 Must Do in Thailand”, the “VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp” – The Phenomenon of Colored Lighting That Illuminates Ubon Ratchathani’s Nights integrates two experiences – Must See and Must Taste – in one place. Designed around the theme “The Artistry of Faithful Light - The Thriving Dhamma Town, the event illustrates the path from “the light of faith” to “the art of life”, bringing together beliefs, culture, and the way of life through lighting displays and contemporary design using cutting-edge techniques to create colorful nocturnal atmosphere within Ubon Ratchathani’s important sites. The imaginative projection mapping and lighting innovations dynamically hyperlink local culture with contemporary art, shedding light on the area's identity and promoting Ubon Ratchathani as an attractive tourist destination. There are 11 key locations.
1. “Candlelight of Ubon - United in Faith” at the Grand Royal Commemorative Lent Candles in Thung Si Muang, 2. “Beautiful Lotuses Amidst Auspicious Arts - The Glorious Isan Land” at Thung Si Muang’ Lawn, 3. “The Light of The Land - The Legendary Region of Ubon Ratchathani” in the Ubon Ratchathani National Museum Building, 4. “The Light and Shadow of Weeping Figs Recount The Story of the Town” at Ubon Ratchathani National Museum’s Weeping Figs, 5. "The Light of Phadung - The Media Arts of The Town” at Phadung Sarn Printing House, 6. Hi Light : Projection Mapping "The Light of The Great Dock - A Worship to The Dhamma of Ubon" at Wat Supattanaram Worawihan, 7. “The Warm Light – The Destination of Artistry” at The Yellow Building, 8. “The Elaborate Gold Art” at Sin Prasert Gold Shop, 9. “The Precious Royal Dhamma – Timeless Faith” at Wat Luang Ubon Ratchathani, 10. “The Luminous Tripitaka Hall - The Gold of The Dhamma” at Tripitaka Hall, which is located in Wat Thung Si Muang’s Pond, and 11. “The Light of Nirvana - Buddhist Art” at Wat Maha Wanaram – The Royal Temple.
In the term of Must Taste, a food fair with 25 shops aims to inspire visitors to explore the communities that serve as the source of ingredients through creative activities that highlight the uniqueness of Thai cuisine, local delicacies, and Thailand’s diverse culinary culture. At the same time, additional activities in the event focus on responsible tourism and environment to drive the future growth of Thailand’s tourism industry sustainably.
Thai and foreign tourists are welcome to experience wonderful lighting displays at the “VIJIT GASTRONOLIGHT @ Ubon Ratchathani Sri Silp” between July 7 and July 16, 2025 from 6pm to 11pm. At the Ubon Ratchathani City Pillar Shrine, a food fair and music performances by artists will be available between July 7 and July 13 from 3pm to 10pm. The TAT expects that the event can attract 450,000 visitors, including 449,200 Thais and 800 foreigners, generating a circular flow of 1.2-billion-baht revenue.