Dr. Kratom Bio Spearheads Global Expansion for Thai Kratom, Ready to Grow Sustainably with Farmers

Kamphaeng Phet, Thailand – June 28, 2025 - Dr.Kratom Bio, a leading exporter of Kratom in Thailand, today unequivocally affirmed its commitment at a gathering of farmer network in Kamphaeng Phet and surrounding areas. The company emphasized the genuine global export potential of "Thai Kratom" and addressed key public concerns regarding sustainability, international market opportunities, and fair purchasing practices.

Mr.Pornchai Padmindra, Chief Executive Officer of Dr.Kratom Bio, revealed: "This is more than just a promise; it's a commitment to action. We genuinely purchase produce, have a network of international buyers, and are committed to consistently paying fair prices. Since the beginning of this year, we have already exported over 1,800 tons. We believe that when our farmers grow, our business grows with them.”

The event is part of Dr.Kratom Bio’s dedication to support kratom as a true economic crop, not just in name, aligning with Thailand's national herbal policy. The concrete policy announcement by the National Herbal Policy Committee on June 9, 2025. This committee, chaired by Mr.Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health, aims to develop the health economy and medical services while elevating Thai herbal industry to international standards.