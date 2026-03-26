Fractured world order puts Asean and middle powers to the test

Thailand has taken on a leading role in this agenda as Asean’s coordinating country on sustainability. The country has already set out a clear net zero target and is pushing related legislation to turn that commitment into policy action.

Even so, he acknowledged that a major challenge lies in ensuring that less-prepared countries in the region are able to move forward together. In that context, stronger middle powers would need to extend support so that sustainability becomes not only a national ambition, but a central strategic agenda for the whole region and beyond.

The discussion also turned inward, with one of the sharpest reflections focusing on Asean’s own structural weaknesses. There was frank recognition that the bloc has been too slow in responding to emerging challenges.

A major reason, Sihasak said, lies in Asean’s reliance on consensus, which too often results in the weakest possible compromise — the lowest common denominator. While consensus has long been a defining principle of the grouping, it is increasingly being seen as a constraint when urgent and decisive action is needed.

The long-held principle of non-interference in internal affairs is also coming under greater scrutiny. In today’s interconnected world, domestic problems in one member state can no longer be treated as isolated internal matters, because their effects often spill across borders and affect neighbouring countries.

He warned that unless Asean becomes more flexible and improves the agility of its decision-making structure, it risks gradually losing its significance on the global stage.

The broader crisis now confronting the world, he said, is not simply about short-term peace and conflict management. It is also about long-term energy security and sustainability.

Against that backdrop, Asean and its middle-power partners need to forge stronger alliances that can turn conflict into momentum for cleaner energy and prove that in a divided world, robust regional cooperation remains the only truly sustainable answer.