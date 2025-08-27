GULF Joins Forces with Global Partners to Develop 12 Industrial Waste-to-Energy Plants

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), led by Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, is moving towards the goal of sustainable waste management. The company has signed an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract with two global partners; Energy China (Thailand) and China Power Engineering Consultant Group International Engineering (CPECC-INTER), for the construction of 12 very small power producer (VSPP) waste-to-energy power plants. The contract was also signed by Mr. Ma Xiaofeng, Chairman of Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Company (SEPEC), and witnessed by senior executives from both companies.

This EPC contract is for the construction of 12 industrial waste-to-energy VSPPs. Each project will have an installed capacity of 9.9 megawatts and will be located in the central and eastern regions of Thailand, which are key industrial areas with large amounts of industrial waste. This initiative not only enables efficient and sustainable waste management but also marks a significant milestone for GULF in developing waste-to-energy projects, supporting sustainable waste management, and contributing to the government’s policy of increasing the country’s proportion of renewable energy.