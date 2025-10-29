Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property teams up with police to combat IP violations

Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), announced on October 27, 2025 that the department, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police, is ramping up efforts to tackle intellectual property (IP) violations.

Following a meeting with Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Oramon revealed that the initiative aims to enhance Thailand’s IP protection and remove the country from the Watch List of US Trade Representative’s Notorious Markets list under the Special 301 Report, which includes markets with significant counterfeit goods.

Oramon stated that the DIP aims to improve Thailand’s intellectual property protection to align with international standards, while also focusing on proactive measures to prevent and combat intellectual property violations. The goal is to address IP infringement issues both online and offline and to enhance the capacity of law enforcement personnel working in IP enforcement, which will help improve the effectiveness of legal enforcement and ensure fairness for both rights holders and business operators, creating a favourable environment for trade and investment. This, in turn, will enhance the country’s image and build confidence among international trade partners.