The Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, accredited to the Kingdom of Thailand, proudly announces The Pearl of Africa - Uganda Business Forum & Expo 2025 - Thailand Chapter, under the theme “Unlocking Uganda’s Business Potential, Prosperity Through Partnerships,” to be held on 26 November 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Bangkok.

This landmark Expo invites Thai government agencies, business associations, investors, and development partners to join hands with Uganda’s public and private sectors in advancing trade, tourism, and investment cooperation. It is a call to collaboration to explore new markets, build sustainable partnerships, and create prosperity together.



Uganda: The new investment destination

Uganda is emerging as Africa’s new investment destination, offering stability, competitive incentives, and access to over 500 million consumers through both the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). Strategically located at the heart of the continent, Uganda serves as a gateway to one of the fastest-growing regions in Africa. For example, its bilateral trade with Thailand increased by USD 59 million in 2024, demonstrating growing confidence and immense untapped potential.

The Expo will provide an opportunity for Thai investors to capitalize on this momentum and expand into Uganda’s thriving market.