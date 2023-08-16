Beiersdorf continues to support "Library for Lifelong Learning Empowerment" program
Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School's library, Samut Prakarn is one of the 15 libraries in the "Library for Lifelong Learning Empowerment" program by Beiersdorf in collaboration with Ashoka Foundation and the Thailand Collaboration for Education to renovate libraries with modern and well-equipped learning materials.
Recognizing the crucial role of quality learning resources in ensuring equal educational opportunities for every child, Beiersdorf (Thailand), the world's leading manufacturer of skin care products such as NIVEA and Eucerin, has partnered with The Ashoka: Innovators for the Public (Thailand) Foundation (Ashoka Thailand) and Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE) by Yuvabadhana Foundation to continue supporting the "Library for Lifelong Learning Empowerment" program.
As part of this partnership, a newly renovated library equipped with cutting-edge online learning materials has been successfully delivered at Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School in Samut Prakan Province, aiming to provide modern learning resources to students and youths in the community.
In addition to this initiative, the collaboration also organized a reading activity to enhance their reading skills.
The "Library for Lifelong Learning Empowerment" program represents the "CARE BEYOND SKIN" mission that reflects Beiersdorf's commitment to go beyond providing skincare products by giving back to society and continuous efforts to improve the quality of life and promoting equality for all, with a special focus on children and youth by enhancing access to education and foster sustainable learning skills among children and youth for their lifelong growth and development.
Stephanie Barraud, Senior Vice President – Asean, Beiersdorf Co., Ltd. said "Recognizing the fundamental significance of education for children, we place great emphasis on providing skills and self-learning development. In our second year of the initiative, we are proud to extend our support by delivering modern libraries equipped with cutting-edge learning tools. To further amplify the impact, we have also integrated an online learning platform for Science and English, serving as support for teachers while also training them to be a consultant on both academic and life skills, empowering students to unleash their full potential."
Although educational institutions and learning resources for children in Thailand have undergone significant development, these advancements have mainly benefited privileged areas and populations with easy access to such resources.
To address this issue and promote equal access to education while encouraging children to have more access to libraries, Beiersdorf (Thailand) has renovated libraries to create a pleasant atmosphere, while also providing modern learning resources, including the Brain and Skill Training Game and Tablet for e-book reading. Additionally, Beiersdorf also offers English learning resources along with implementing a standardized library management system for effective project evaluation, enabling children to fully explore and develop their skills in these libraries.
In addition to offering modern learning resources and toys, Beiersdorf (Thailand) actively organizes activities to cultivate children's lifelong learning skills. The goal is to transform library visits from mere book reading into engaging experiences.
By providing stimulating activities and toys that encourage students to explore their interests while making the most of their time through learning and discovery.
Ranyapha Pornbanchatrakul, School Director of Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School said "We are pleased and would like to extend our appreciation to Beiersdorf for the transformation of our library into a modern learning space for students. The incorporation of advanced technologies and various learning resources has encouraged them to engage in skill-enhancing activities i.e., English - Science E-books, educational games etc. The library's proximity to the vibrant mangrove forest is intertwined with our community's way of life. The education experts have also facilitated the transfer of new knowledge to our teachers and teaching assistants, empowering them to effectively provide knowledge to our students."
Panyakorn Srithongbai a representative student from Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School expressed towards the renovated library that "I am delighted and love our new library, which offers many enjoyable books, innovative learning tools, and toys for me and my classmates. I am also excited to read E-books, which provide many engaging content to read. I would like to share this inviting space with my friends, encouraging them to visit the library frequently. I would like to thank Beiersdorf for their contribution which has truly enhanced our library experience."
Panyakorn enjoys the use of educational toys alongside their peers to enrich their learning abilities. They are joined by volunteer staff from Beiersdorf (Thailand) at the recently renovated library of Wat Mongkolkotawat School.
During the previous academic year, Beiersdorf (Thailand) provided six scholarships to students who showed outstanding results and demonstrated a passion for learning but had limited access to funding (one student from each school).
This year, the company aims to award 11 more scholarships, totalling 17 scholarships for underprivileged children in Matthayom 1-6 and the three-year program vocational certificate program.
Beiersdorf received positive feedback from children expressing their love for the library the company provided last year. The increase in book borrowing indicates a rise in library usage.
Moreover, many children have shown significant improvement in reading and writing skills, with enhanced fluency and accurate use of Thai words.
Regular library visits have also positively impacted their reading comprehension in class. Additionally, children have learned to share toys and patiently wait when someone else borrows a book they want to read. These experiences have contributed to the development of their skills and emotional intelligence.
"We are delighted to witness the remarkable development of children in various learning aspects, which includes emotional intelligence and academics. This progress has proven the effectiveness of our endeavours and the impact of this project in fostering positive change among students, teachers, youth, and communities. Our collective efforts are contributing to a sustainable enhancement in the quality of life for all." Stephanie concluded.
"The library for lifelong learning empowerment" program plan to renovate 15 libraries in Thailand.
Wat Pi Lom School, Phra Nakorn Si Ayutthaya
Ban Klong Tonui School, Nonthaburi
Wat Ko Lad School, Samut Prakarn
Wat See Long School, Samut Prakarn
Wat Sabok Kiew School, Nakhon Nayok
Banharn Jamsai Wittaya 7 School, Suphan Buri
Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School, Samut Prakarn
Bang Bua School (Peng Tang Trongchit Witthayakhan), Bangkok
Saman Khun Wittayatan School, Songkhla
Janjawa Wittayakhom School, Chiang Rai
Pattarayan Wittaya School, Nakhon Pathom
Rajvithi Home for Girls Foundation, Bangkok
Pakkred Home For Boys Foundation, Nonthaburi
Mahamek Home for Boys, Bangkok
Reception Home for Boys (Ban Poomvet), Pakkred Home For Boys Foundation, Nonthaburi