Beiersdorf continues to support "Library for Lifelong Learning Empowerment" program

In addition to offering modern learning resources and toys, Beiersdorf (Thailand) actively organizes activities to cultivate children's lifelong learning skills. The goal is to transform library visits from mere book reading into engaging experiences.

By providing stimulating activities and toys that encourage students to explore their interests while making the most of their time through learning and discovery.

Ranyapha Pornbanchatrakul, School Director of Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School said "We are pleased and would like to extend our appreciation to Beiersdorf for the transformation of our library into a modern learning space for students. The incorporation of advanced technologies and various learning resources has encouraged them to engage in skill-enhancing activities i.e., English - Science E-books, educational games etc. The library's proximity to the vibrant mangrove forest is intertwined with our community's way of life. The education experts have also facilitated the transfer of new knowledge to our teachers and teaching assistants, empowering them to effectively provide knowledge to our students."

Panyakorn Srithongbai a representative student from Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School expressed towards the renovated library that "I am delighted and love our new library, which offers many enjoyable books, innovative learning tools, and toys for me and my classmates. I am also excited to read E-books, which provide many engaging content to read. I would like to share this inviting space with my friends, encouraging them to visit the library frequently. I would like to thank Beiersdorf for their contribution which has truly enhanced our library experience."

Panyakorn enjoys the use of educational toys alongside their peers to enrich their learning abilities. They are joined by volunteer staff from Beiersdorf (Thailand) at the recently renovated library of Wat Mongkolkotawat School.

During the previous academic year, Beiersdorf (Thailand) provided six scholarships to students who showed outstanding results and demonstrated a passion for learning but had limited access to funding (one student from each school).

This year, the company aims to award 11 more scholarships, totalling 17 scholarships for underprivileged children in Matthayom 1-6 and the three-year program vocational certificate program.

Beiersdorf received positive feedback from children expressing their love for the library the company provided last year. The increase in book borrowing indicates a rise in library usage.

Moreover, many children have shown significant improvement in reading and writing skills, with enhanced fluency and accurate use of Thai words.

Regular library visits have also positively impacted their reading comprehension in class. Additionally, children have learned to share toys and patiently wait when someone else borrows a book they want to read. These experiences have contributed to the development of their skills and emotional intelligence.

"We are delighted to witness the remarkable development of children in various learning aspects, which includes emotional intelligence and academics. This progress has proven the effectiveness of our endeavours and the impact of this project in fostering positive change among students, teachers, youth, and communities. Our collective efforts are contributing to a sustainable enhancement in the quality of life for all." Stephanie concluded.

"The library for lifelong learning empowerment" program plan to renovate 15 libraries in Thailand.

Wat Pi Lom School, Phra Nakorn Si Ayutthaya

Ban Klong Tonui School, Nonthaburi

Wat Ko Lad School, Samut Prakarn

Wat See Long School, Samut Prakarn

Wat Sabok Kiew School, Nakhon Nayok

Banharn Jamsai Wittaya 7 School, Suphan Buri

Wat Mongkhon Khothawat School, Samut Prakarn

Bang Bua School (Peng Tang Trongchit Witthayakhan), Bangkok

Saman Khun Wittayatan School, Songkhla

Janjawa Wittayakhom School, Chiang Rai

Pattarayan Wittaya School, Nakhon Pathom

Rajvithi Home for Girls Foundation, Bangkok

Pakkred Home For Boys Foundation, Nonthaburi

Mahamek Home for Boys, Bangkok

Reception Home for Boys (Ban Poomvet), Pakkred Home For Boys Foundation, Nonthaburi

