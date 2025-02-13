Bangkok Gears Up for Rainy Season: Drainage Cleanup, Canal Dredging, and Flood Prevention in All 50 Districts by May

For fiscal year 2025, Bangkok is tackling 6,924 kilometers of drainage pipes—an increase of 108 kilometers from the previous year. The city’s plan covers 3,803.6 kilometers of drains, with 1,105.7 kilometers (29.10%) already cleared as of February 12, 2025.

Drainage cleaning is split into three key operations:

Conducted by BMA’s Department of Drainage and District Offices – 1,138.9 kilometers Carried out by the Department of Corrections (Prison Labor Program) – 2,029.4 kilometers Completed by private contractors – 635.3 kilometers

The entire project is scheduled for completion by May 2025.

To improve water flow and prevent urban flooding, Bangkok is also dredging a total of 263.31 kilometers of canals this year. As of February 12, 2025, 43.20 kilometers (16%) have been completed, with full completion targeted for May 2025. Across all 50 districts, Bangkok has a vast network of 1,980 canals, moats, and drainage channels requiring ongoing maintenance.

The city’s waterway clearance plan spans 1,355.53 kilometers, with 691.30 kilometers (51%) already completed. Like the drainage and dredging efforts, this initiative is also set to wrap up by May 2025.

With flooding being a perennial issue in Bangkok, these proactive measures aim to keep the city moving, even in the heaviest downpours.