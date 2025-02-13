Bangkok Gears Up for Rainy Season: Drainage Cleanup, Canal Dredging, and Flood Prevention in All 50 Districts by May

Governor Chadchart urged the Drainage and Sewerage Department and all district offices to take full advantage of the dry-season window to accelerate drainage maintenance. Weekly inspections are on the agenda, with a clear directive: clean out storm drains, dredge canals, and stay ahead of the flood risk. District directors have been tasked with pinpointing high-risk flood zones, including Bang Na Nok, Sanphawut Road (Bang Na District), Don Mueang, Phra Khanong, Srinakarin Road (Suan Luang District), Prawet, and Lat Krabang.
In addition to drainage work, Governor Chadchart called for closer monitoring of ongoing construction on the Orange and Southern Purple MRT lines, ensuring that excavation work does not disrupt or damage the city’s drainage infrastructure. Street vendors and businesses that dump wastewater or grease into the drainage system will also face stricter enforcement. Sidewalk cleanliness and pedestrian accessibility remain top priorities.
For fiscal year 2025, Bangkok is tackling 6,924 kilometers of drainage pipes—an increase of 108 kilometers from the previous year. The city’s plan covers 3,803.6 kilometers of drains, with 1,105.7 kilometers (29.10%) already cleared as of February 12, 2025.
Drainage cleaning is split into three key operations:
The entire project is scheduled for completion by May 2025.
To improve water flow and prevent urban flooding, Bangkok is also dredging a total of 263.31 kilometers of canals this year. As of February 12, 2025, 43.20 kilometers (16%) have been completed, with full completion targeted for May 2025. Across all 50 districts, Bangkok has a vast network of 1,980 canals, moats, and drainage channels requiring ongoing maintenance.
The city’s waterway clearance plan spans 1,355.53 kilometers, with 691.30 kilometers (51%) already completed. Like the drainage and dredging efforts, this initiative is also set to wrap up by May 2025.
With flooding being a perennial issue in Bangkok, these proactive measures aim to keep the city moving, even in the heaviest downpours.