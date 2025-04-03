Bangkok Governor urges enhanced collaboration to tackle mental health issues

The subcommittee comprises various sectors, including the media, healthcare professionals, the public and relevant ministries, such as the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), enabling better service delivery and the implementation of effective policies, he said.

Chadchart said BMA should launch projects or action plans to achieve tangible results in addressing mental health issues, emphasising that the action plans should be clear and the indicators measurable to ensure maximum benefits among people.

Our efforts may have resulted in failure in the past, but with a dedicated group focused on these issues, we now have a more integrated approach, he said.