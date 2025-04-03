Bangkok Governor urges enhanced collaboration to tackle mental health issues

He said mental health issues have become increasingly severe, with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) facing challenges such as children's mental health, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stress and drug addiction.
He noted that these are all sensitive issues, adding that they could also affect the elderly.
The subcommittee comprises various sectors, including the media, healthcare professionals, the public and relevant ministries, such as the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), enabling better service delivery and the implementation of effective policies, he said.
Chadchart said BMA should launch projects or action plans to achieve tangible results in addressing mental health issues, emphasising that the action plans should be clear and the indicators measurable to ensure maximum benefits among people.
Our efforts may have resulted in failure in the past, but with a dedicated group focused on these issues, we now have a more integrated approach, he said.
Chadchart gave an example that addressing narcotics is not only the responsibility of the Health Department and the Medical Service Department, but also the Education Department, City Law Enforcement Department and other relevant agencies.
He noted that integrated planning and action plans are essential to achieving tangible outcomes, such as providing education in schools, counselling students and offering services at health centres.
Today's meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Department of Mental Health, Ministry of Public Health, members of the Bangkok Mental Health Subcommittee, executives from the Health Department, Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry and other relevant stakeholders.
The meeting was held at the Nit–Thanomrudee Saeng-Uthai Dr. Asa–Khunying Songsaeng Meksawan Meeting Room, 11th floor, Chao Fah Maha Chakri-Sirindhorn Building, Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry, Khlong San district.
#BMA #Bangkok #ChadchartSittipunt #actionplan #9GuidingPolicies9Good